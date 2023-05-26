Business chambers share concerns over timing of tax

THE business community is expressing concerns over the passing of the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gives the green light for the implementation of property tax.
After a three-hour-long debate on Wednesday night, the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the House of Representatives.
Clause 5 of the bill repeals and replaces Section 7A of the Valuation of Land Act, Chap 58:03, by introducing specific categories of land to be valued, namely residential land, commercial land, industrial land and agricultural land, for the valuation roll (list of properties assessed and valued by the Commissioner of Valuations) to take effect and property tax to be determined.
Commenting on this move yesterday, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Baldath Maharaj said while the chamber understands the need for such a tax to be implemented, it has some concerns.
Maharaj said the question as to where the tax revenue will be placed still remains.
“Why is it being allotted to the Consolidated Fund and not a separate fund for only local government purposes? This should be addressed to avoid the risk of monies collected from property tax being used for reasons other than local government purposes, including fixing roads, street lighting, schools and other infrastructure, which are its rightful intent,” he said.
The Chaguanas Chamber president indicated that the business community is still concerned about the timing of the tax being implemented, and more importantly, when implemented, will it only apply to the first year of implementation or is it also retroactive where business people will be required to pay taxes not only for the first year but also previous years?
“This should be avoided as the private sector is not completely over the financial stress brought on by the pandemic,” he added.
Subjective evaluations
Also commenting on the tax, Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) president Roger Roach said yesterday: “When consideration is given for the applicability of this framework on the business community, we will continue to advocate for our members, and in this regard, we will press for the consideration of the exclusion of plant and machinery in the calculation of property tax.”
Further, Roach said the association looks forward to the operationalisation of the Trinidad Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA), which will allow the Government to place a greater emphasis on closing the loopholes for those who continue to evade the tax net, rather than putting an additional burden on compliant businesses.
And president of the Fyzabad Chamber Angie Jairam acknowledged that in looking at Section 7A of the Valuation Act, the chamber would like to seek clarification on what 50 per cent of the valuation of land means.
Is it that only 50 per cent of the land is being valued or the value is discounted by 50 per cent? The annual rental value (ARV) is being amended to read estimates. How subjective is this estimate as every evaluator will have their method?” Jairam asked.
Jairam said the chamber believes there should be an improvement in centralisation of most Government services and improvement in public utilities before any increase in property tax and changing the status of regional corporations to boroughs.
Bad timing
Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) co-ordinator Jai Leladharsingh emphasised yesterday that now is not the time to impose any new taxes as the Privy Council has ruled that people have the right to vote, and the CRBC views that the priority is to set the date for this election and have the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) proceed with their work and organising for the local government election at this time.
“At present, the time for instituting reforms is not now appropriate. Government has to find a balance between reform and placing additional tax burdens on its citizens and business owners. Has the Government conducted any surveys or studies to determine the causes and underlying effects of the implementation of property taxes?” Leladharsingh asked.
And, the San Juan Business Association immediate past president, Jason Roach, said when the property tax kicks in, something will also need to be done, given the financial burden it may create within the society as well.
“The business community would need to be responsible to not pass all insured costs on. On the other hand, it may be unavoidable in some instances. What calculations are we going to consider to cushion the pinch on businesses, and by extension citizens? This is a point for greater discussion with the business community as rollout comes closer. Early releases of VAT returns can soften this burden,” Roach added.