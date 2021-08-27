Business chambers urge: Get vaccinated so SoE can be lifted

Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce

Two business chambers are ­urging the population to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying the sooner Trinidad and Tobago achieves herd immunity levels of vaccination, the sooner the state of emergency (SoE) can be lifted and life can return to some form of normalcy.

The SoE, which was due to expire tomorrow, has been extended by a further three months, leading to mixed reactions from the public, with some even taking to the streets to protest against the extension.

But speaking with the Express yesterday, Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Rickie Sookhai noted that vaccination levels are still low, with just around 29 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated. “We should at least be at between 45 per cent to 50 per cent of the population before we start looking to relax some of these ­restrictions,” he said.

“With the availability of different vaccines more people are willing to accept vaccines, and I am hoping within the next month or so, that number should increase to at least 45 to 50 per cent.”

Sookhai said he understands the reasoning behind the SoE and why the Government has decided to extend it, especially with the threat of the more deadly and more infectious Delta variant.

However, he said he had hoped for some revision of the curfew hours, as there are businesses that survive on night-time activity.

“You have industries such as restaurants and bars... bars who have no idea when they are going to reopen. Even gyms, they sometimes depend on clients to come in at later hours. Obviously with the current times with the SoE, it doesn’t really make sense, so even if they are granted to open it really makes no sense. Vaccination is the key. Once the numbers of fully-vaccinated ­people start increasing, I am hoping that the Government could start making adjustments to the SoE times,” he said.

Sookhai also said the Delta variant of the virus is another reason why people should get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

He, however, noted that despite the impact on businesses, the SoE has had a positive effect in at least one area—crime. “Some of our members are actually at peace that the SoE is still in existence just because of the fact that the crime rate, in terms of petty crime, has been ­reduced,” he stated.

Inspiring confidence

Meanwhile, president of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh has also called on the population to get vaccinated. “With the many choices of vaccines now available in single and double dose, there is little reason why people shouldn’t be vaccinated,” he said.

Singh said the chamber, too, would have appreciated an ease in the ­curfew hours.

“This would have certainly assisted in the economic recovery, especially in the manufacturing and food sectors, where the hours of work have been severely curtailed with the existing curfew hours,” he said.

He called on the Government to speed up the roll-out of Salary Relief Grants to the thousands of applicants who have yet to receive their subventions, and said there must be an effort to ensure confidence in this country’s economy is maintained.

“A delicate balance and public relations campaign has to be managed by the Government in its justification of the SoE—not only locally, but internationally as well, so as to inspire confidence in Trinidad and Tobago’s economy despite having a state of emergency in existence,” he said.

