Business group wanted US$8m, tax write-off

A local conglomerate offered to get Covid-19 vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago but in exchange it wanted to be given US dollars (US $8 million) and a tax write-off from the Government for 2021.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made this disclosure during “Conversations with the Prime Minister” at the Mount Hope/Mt Lambert community centre on Thursday night.
Speaking on the role of the private sector in the supply of vaccines, the Prime Minister referred to a front page story on the Government’s alleged tardiness in accessing vaccines as well as to a publication that a conglomerate had taken the initiative and planned to vaccinate its workers. He said the conglomerate had received congratulations from “certain political quarters...but the question we have to ask...is where is that vaccine going to come from”.
He did not identify the local conglomerate.
The Prime Minister said he had not seen anywhere in the region where the private sector had been able to access vaccines, while the government was unable so to do.
He said if the vaccines being offered by the conglomerate were good and all the pedigree identified, “then maybe they (the conglomerate) are better than the government”.
“The offer was made (by the conglomerate) but the conditions were such that the Government would have had to provide to this company US$8 million...We had to turn that offer down because it carried with it a request for a tax write-off...to take place in 2021 meaning that...this company would have cornered a large amount of US dollars, do what the Government should be doing, because they already published many stories to portray the Government as not being able to do what it supposed to do; and they will get the vaccine for you and for that wonderful philanthropy due this year, an equivalent would be written off,” he said.
‘Educate and mis-educate you’
The Prime Minister said a month later the Government received another offer “and you will see it published, because these people have entities that publish, and educate and mis-educate you”. He said the latest offer was that a “local conglomerate” had access to one million vaccines and had offered to give the Government 50,000 vaccines free, planned to use 6,000 for its staff and sell the rest of the vaccines. He reiterated that the Government did not know where the vaccines were coming from, and the Minister of Health had asked for information on the source and the agent.
Rowley said whoever is supplying the vaccine would have to be an authorised supplier. “And they hold you to a confidentiality clause, meaning that you must not tell anyone what you paid. And I presume the same thing will apply to the local conglomerate buying the one million vaccines...So we would have no idea what is the relationship between the price at which it (the vaccine) will be sold in Trinidad and Tobago and the price that was paid for it,” he said, raising the issue of profit mark-up.
“I tell you this, you will know because I have every reason to believe you will read it in the newspapers or see it on the television or hear it on the radio. But you will hear it in the context of the government not doing its job and we (the conglomerate) are doing it for you”, he said.
Rowley said if the private sector could access World Health Organisation (WHO) approved vaccines which can come in through the normal protocols, “more power to them”, and there would be no problem. He suggested Government would have difficulty “if on the other hand, it is (from) the same place that we are going looking for vaccines or they are vaccines that we have question marks over”.