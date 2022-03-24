Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Tuesday night he sees no reason why the country cannot open up completely.
Saying there were those who felt that Covid-19 would have damaged the Trinidad and Tobago Government, the Prime Minister said: “Thankfully, it has not been so.
“Tonight we continue to be mindful of the fact that there is a pandemic and that there are viruses out there that we should avoid.
“But we appear to be in a place where we are coping with the virus and our economy is doing well. I was waiting to see what would happen after Carnival, the 14 days after Carnival would have come and gone.
“That additional mixing that we did has not changed our circumstance for the worst.
“So I am now being minded to tell the country I see no reason now not to open the country completely,” he said, to loud cheers at a PNM public meeting in San Fernando.
He said within the next few days he would be meeting with the ministry’s health team and would take decisions commensurate with the circumstances in T&T, and compare them with what is happening elsewhere “because remember, there are one or two countries right now facing major outbreaks, so we have to be careful, we have to be mindful, but we could be a whole lot more operational.
“Our economy has come through a very difficult period, but we expect there will be some growth.
“Those requiring Government assistance will get assistance. Those who can help themselves will be required to do so, and we will strengthen our position going forward.
“All I ask of you is think wisely, behave sensibly, ignore the foolishness, and ignore those with cocoa in the sun trying to give you the impression that there would be no rain,” he said.
At present, there are “safe zones” in T&T like cinemas and restaurants, where only vaccinated people can enter.
There is also the expensive requirement of a negative PCR test to be submitted for entry into the country.
‘Painful’ to not be able to go to school
The Prime Minister said school children will be returning to classrooms in April.
“We are at the stage now where our children should be coming out to school in April and we will prepare for that, and we trust that when that happens I am going to be the first person to exhale when we get back to that situation where our children can go back to school,” he said.
He said he thought it “painful” to not be able to go to school for two years.
The Prime Minister said on his recent trip to Qatar, he learnt from officials there that they did not close their schools.
However, he said the children of Qatar were in school under strict instructions which people followed.
The Prime Minister also spoke to the international impact of the Russia/Ukraine conflict on the prices of food and gas.
He noted the oil price stood at US$115 a barrel, which meant billions in subsidies.
Rowley said he has asked Finance Minister Colm Imbert to speak to the country by next Thursday on the matter of gas prices.