Business leaders have criticised Opposition Senator Jearlean John for her statement that the United National Congress (UNC) will lead a boycott of their businesses should they impose mandatory vaccination for workers.
Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud, president of the Chaguanas Chamber (CCIC) Richie Sookhai and president of the San Juan Business Association (SJBA) Jason Roach told the Express yesterday that the Opposition should be educating people and encouraging them to get vaccinated.
Aboud said the private sector does not usually engage with politicians when they are seeking publicity, and DOMA would not want to engage the potential for any boycott.
“As regard the strategy, I personally think it is not an appealing comment to make,” he said.
He said the larger issue is that many commentators are making the point that people should have the right to choose.
Aboud said in many cases, they have not indicated whether they themselves are vaccinated or not, but they are arguing vociferously that people should have the right to choose.
He said in that argument, what they are in fact doing is creating hesitation among the public about vaccination.
“They are not saying to people we recognise your right to choose, but we recommend that you get vaccinated,” he said.
He said they are not going the extra distance to point out that vaccinated people are not dying or the death rate among vaccinated people is less than five per cent of the infected population.
“They are not saying that you should have the right to choose, but keep in mind the hospitals cannot admit you and are overwhelmed,” he said.
Aboud said in his businesses, 85 per cent vaccination has been achieved, adding it was done by education and example.
Aboud added that he is fully vaccinated.
Irresponsible statement
Sookhai said the proposition/threat to boycott private businesses at an already economically fragile time is “very irresponsible”.
He said if this action materialises, it would be disastrous to the T&T economy.
“Furthermore, such a statement overlooks the fact that the public sector, though important and critical, does not provide all the goods and services required to keep the country running,” he said.
He said the private sector is still reeling from the shocks of the pandemic, and despite having the majority of its employees vaccinated (CCIC member companies are upward of 90 per cent vaccinated), some businesses still cannot operate.
“For example, Chuck E Cheese cannot operate because its business model requires that children physically visit the premises. Restaurants are still operating at minimised capacity and some are struggling with their overheads.
“If a decision to boycott private companies is executed, these businesses, like those in the restaurant and hospitality sector, would not be able to sustain their operations. The entire economy would in turn be affected,” he said.
Low public sector vaccination rate
Roach said mandatory vaccination in the private sector is not a priority at this time, noting that many businesses in the private sector are already over 80 per cent vaccinated.
“The real issue is the low vaccination rate in the public sector, with some ministries trending below a 40 per cent vaccination rate. Maybe the Government can consider some incentives to get vaccinated if the current safe zone initiative is not picking up steam,” he said.
Roach said the SJBA is eager to see the results from the sanctioned task force that was set up to investigate the status of the health sector.
“The public needs to know exactly what is happening and, hopefully, the findings may convince persons in all sectors to get vaccinated. On another note, a deeper understanding of the direction we are heading is important,” he said.
Roach said it is a proven fact that operating as a safe zone in the private sector is creating serious financial strife for businesses to remain sustainable.
“As for encouraging people to boycott any such business operating a safe zone may be impractical as there are no other options in terms of patronising businesses. That idea may create larger problems for those employed with these companies. We need to explore more practical solutions,” he said.