Two heads of business Chambers have called for the procurement of different vaccine brands to achieve herd immunity in Trinidad and Tobago.
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) Richie Sookhai and Mukesh Ramsingh, president of the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, said the rush for AstraZeneca vaccines revealed that people are willing to be vaccinated, and the economy can reopen at a faster rate if the population is motivated to get vaccinated and have choices they are comfortable with before them.
“There is a level of the population who are hesitant to take the vaccine because of the lack of choices,” Sookhai said in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday.
He said an individual should have the right to choose what they are inoculated with, especially if there are choices available.
Sookhai said it was not fair to push the population into taking a vaccine that they are not comfortable with or are uneasy about.
He said any discussion about mandatory vaccination cannot take place unless there are choices.
He added when the Delta variant inevitably enters this country, the numbers may spike and, therefore, Government should actively pursue getting other brands of vaccines.
“Are we going to lock down the country again? People are suffering, but somehow we have to understand what is going on, let good sense prevail,” he said.
Sookhai noted in the United Kingdom, a decision was taken to re-open the economy, but this was done due to a high level of vaccination achieved.
He said the UK had different options in terms of brands of vaccines, and while there is hesitancy globally, governments are achieving success in getting their populations vaccinated.
He said the UK has also been battling variants, including the highly contagious Delta variant, and has not been forced into another lockdown.
“We are seeing an uptick in people’s willingness to take the vaccine since the acquisition of the latest batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from Canada. A certain level of the population are willing to take the vaccine if choices are available,” said Sookhai.
He further noted a number of people are travelling to the United States to be vaccinated.
He said steps can be taken to allow agents for these vaccines such as Pfizer to commercially make these vaccines available to those who are willing to purchase.
Set vaccination goals
Also speaking to the Express by phone, Ramsingh said people are rushing for AstraZeneca because of the restrictions imposed by some countries as it relates to Sinopharm.
“Because of the Sinopharm not being accepted in certain countries, people are rushing and some holding out for the AstraZeneca vaccines,” he said.
He said the population is aware of the various brands of vaccines in the world, with people saying they want Pfizer or Moderna.
“There is a hesitancy because of brand, but if there are options and choices available, we will see the numbers of the vaccinated population go up,” he said.
Ramsingh said he is pro-vaccine and has a business where he encourages his employees to get vaccinated.
However, he doesn’t agree with mandating vaccination without choices being made available.
“I don’t believe in forcing anyone to be vaccinated and to strong-arm them is a bit unfair. More choices will encourage more people to get vaccinated,” he said.
He also suggested the Government establishes vaccination goals and targets to motivate the population.
Ramsingh noted in every news conference, statistics on the number of people vaccinated are presented.
He said a goal can be placed when a certain vaccination number is achieved.
“When we hit 600,000, we can look at reopening bars, when we hit 700,000, we can reopen restaurants for dining. It gives the population something to look forward to and motivate them to get vaccinated and also encourage each other,” said Ramsingh.