While there is no major objection to the extended state of emergency (SoE), business leaders are suggesting a relaxed curfew.
Business leaders in May this year had advocated for the imposition of a curfew, given the spike in the Covid-19 death and infection rate.
Three months later, there is view that with vaccines readily available, a relaxed curfew is better for business.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will next Wednesday move a motion in Parliament to extend the SoE for another three months into November 2021.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce chief executive, Gabriel Faria, said discussions were held at the board level yesterday on the extended SoE.
He said members recognise that the majority of the current restrictions on activity is really linked to the Public Health Regulations.
He said most board members in their personal and business capacity have not found the SoE has been an impediment.
“In an SoE there is an enemy and that enemy today is the pandemic. We would like to see some sort of relaxation on the curfew hours because it is impacting consumers and workers in that a number of businesses are closing early,” said Faria.
He said when hours of activity are restricted “herding” is created so an extended time is better.
He said different recommendations are being made so they are not locked into a particular time proposal.
Some people, he said, have indicated that ideally 12 midnight to 5 a.m. would provide a lot more flexibility.
He noted most manufacturing members tend to work 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Faria said some manufacturing members have said a midnight curfew would work for them.
Perhaps 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The Chamber recognises the value of having the SoE oversight to address “errant” behaviour and the powers of the police are there to ensure this, Faria said.
The Prime Minister, he noted, has a lot of latitude in what he can do.
“The reality is that in the Parliament the Government has the control. What we urge the Government is that they don’t take advantage of the powers that they have,” he said.
Faria said in talking to members and the general public there has not been a perception that rights are so impeded.
“We just want to alert the Government to operate responsibly. As a country, every citizen needs to recognise that unless we get to a much higher vaccination level the restrictions on our movement, even outside of a state of emergency , are going to be challenged,” he said.
Faria said focus should be on getting vaccinated so the economy can restart and lives and livelihoods saved.
However, he warned that in other countries although they have vaccination rates of almost 80 per cent, there are still waves due to the Delta variant.
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Richie Sookhai, said yesterday restaurants and bars are the businesses that are most affected at this time.
He said these establishments are the ones that will benefit and enjoy the extra hours of service.
Sookhai expressed surprise and concern about the number of people who are fully vaccinated in Trinidad and Tobago.
“When you look at the statistics in terms of how much of the population is vaccinated I think we are just under 26 per cent that are fully vaccinated, it is still not the 40 pet cent where the curve should be flattened,” he said.
Sookhai said once these numbers go up he thinks the curfew should be relaxed.
“I could understand why the Government decided to extend the state of emergency. If within the coming month we start to see vaccine hesitancy being eliminated and more people participating or showing a willingness to accept the vaccine, hopefully the Government will see this positively and start adjusting the times, maybe extend it to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. initially,” he said.
Sookhai said with the Delta variant being introduced into Trinidad and Tobago, at any moment there can be a major spike.
He emphasised that the key lies in vaccination in terms of any movement or out of this pandemic.
“We are hoping that this spike does not lead to more deaths because once individuals are not vaccinated the probability of them dying is actually higher,” he said.
Sookhai said there is need for a nationwide drive where every Chamber, Non-Governmental Organisation, religious organisation and leader should be able to ask their people to become fully vaccinated.
“It is not only the economy to be concerned about but also people’s lives and livelihoods are at stake. If we don’t do this then Government will have to start looking at some way to get people vaccinated, at least start looking at Government services and it being mandatory that you are fully vaxxed before you are allowed into Government premises,” he said.
Sookhai said the “coaxing period” is over and the population needs to get moving and get vaccinated quicker.
Preventing a third wave
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, said the general feeling continues to be that the Government should have the right to employ the strategies and the policies that would help it to prevent a third wave of any worsening of the pandemic.
He said there is also the general inclination of most business people is that there had been no reporting and or evidence of any untoward use of the SoE in the first term.
He said based upon the evidence so far, the Government’s wants the prerogative of the SoE to cope with the possibility of an increase or a third wave of Covid-19.
However, he said there remains within the business community a residual concern about the restaurant sector and also the bars and other establishments that are to remain closed at this time.
“In-house dining is a critical function of a restaurant trade and some restaurants may not be able to cover their overhead expenses just with takeaway service. We are worried that the curfew may be continued in its current format and that would preclude the opening of in-house dining, and we are hoping that some relaxation could occur so that restaurants can re-open, and that certainly bars with certain protocols can also reopen,” he said.
Aboud said the entire economy and all of the economic interests among the whole society are linked.
He said the operation of the economy would result in the benefit of every sector, whether it be taxi-drivers, restaurants, bars, retail establishments, manufacturers, every sector has some linkage with each other.
He added that even though the bars and restaurants have their own representation, DOMA can perceive difficulty is being experienced at this time by that sector.