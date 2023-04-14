‘Business owners at higher risk’

PRESIDENT of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce Baldath Maharaj says greater consideration should be given to business owners who apply for firearm user’s licences (FULs), as they are at a higher risk of being targeted by criminals.
Maharaj made the comment, yesterday, as he noted National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds’ position that there must be careful screening before granting FULs.
The business community has long been calling for FULs in order to obtain firearms to protect their lives and property. The calls have intensified in recent days following the murder of Golden City owner Bing Zhu Zhang during an attempted robbery last Friday night.
On Wednesday, well-known Chaguanas businessman Rishard Ali was also killed in what police described as a car-jacking.
As they called for access to guns, several business leaders expressed concern over the incidents, and said business owners feel helpless to defend themselves against criminals. In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Hinds said FULs were being processed, but that there must be “robust and thorough assessment”.
Maharaj told the Express yesterday that while he fully agreed with the need for careful screening, he felt it was a narrative the business community has been hearing for quite a while.
“The issue is the time frame that it takes to have the assessment done as well as the process. You will recall recently that the system for certificate of good character was not operative for a while. These systems need to be fixed, and the time frame needs to be clearly communicated,” he said.
Maharaj said businessmen as well as their employees, and their families, are at higher risk of being targeted.
He said the time for talk is over.
Revamp FUL process
Speaking with the Express yesterday, as well, coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) Jai Leladharsingh said there is need to revamp the FUL application process. He noted criminals have easy access to illegal guns, while businessmen are having difficulty accessing legal guns to protect themselves.
“Every day somebody is being shot down. Look how easy it is to get an illegal gun. People need a fighting chance. So they need to re-engineer the whole process,” he said.
He called on Hinds as well as the Police Service to meet with the business community to discuss the issue fully.
Meanwhile, CRBC chairman Ricardo Mohammed called on Hinds to be more sensitive to the fears gripping, not only the business community, but the nation at large.
“Comments emanating from the Minister of National Security regarding the issuance of FULs are correct because this is the current system that exists,” said Mohammed. Mohammed said these are extraordinary times which call for extraordinary measures to be implemented.