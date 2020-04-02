Business owners heed PM’s warning

Business owners and customers seemed to be more focused on adhering to Government’s call to prevent the spread of COVID-19 yesterday.
During the first week of the “stay-at-home” order, the Express visited several groceries, warehouse shopping locations like PriceSmart and banks across the country.
On Tuesday it was evident people were still clustered and standing close to one another in long lines.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Wednesday once again urged citizens to keep their distance from one another.
Supermarkets like Massy and Tru-Valu, and banks have placed black Xs or lines on the ground, which indicate customers’ positions to stand at socially safe distances.
On Wednesday, when the Express visited PriceSmart at MovieTowne, Port of Spain, there were still long lines at the entrance.
However, employees explained there was a limit of people allowed to enter at one time and as such, the line was extended outside.
Several customers wore masks and gloves.
The Express counted five pregnant women in the line.
Stocking up on rum,
essentials
But what exactly were people still stocking up on?
One customer, a resident of Maraval, said: “I came for rum. That’s very important, and I chose PriceSmart because I can pick up other items one time.”
Another customer, a Barataria resident, said: “We came for the important foodstuff like rice, potato, macaroni, flour.”
An elderly man from Barataria said: “I actually came to see if I can get a generator because you just never know what could happen, so in case of an emergency I would have one.”
Over at Tru-Valu, Long Circular, customers were asked to stand behind a black line taped to the ground before entering.
An employee said: “We’re only allowing 20 persons in at a time. The lines are still long. Plenty people are also utilising the WhatsApp option.”
This option allows customers to order their items via WhatsApp and collect curbside.
The scene was similar at several banks.
Yesterday, the bank and grocery lines were significantly shorter.