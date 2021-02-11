Business shutdown for Andrea

Andrea___Bharatt

Close to 500 local businesses will be shutting down operations today in protest of Andrea Bharatt’s murder while her funeral service takes place.

Today there will be a blackout of businesses to mourn Bharatt, 22, and to support her family as well as in solidarity with all victims of crime.

The Express compiled a list of almost 470 businesses, the majority of which are small and medium-sized enterprises that will shut their doors today in Bharatt’s memory.

Business owners said yesterday they are also taking a stance in solidarity and are calling for protection of the country’s women.

Those participating included retailers, vendors, beauty technicians, auto shops, electronics dealers and restaurants.

Many of these businesses posted notices that they would be closed today on their social media pages.

They said measures must be taken to protect women in Trinidad and Tobago.

One business—Tropical Express Couriers—stated it stands in opposition to any form of abuse and violence, especially those against women, which have become a serious problem in the country.

“Today, we stand in solidarity, at a tipping point and we must increase awareness, inspire action and fuel culture change. We will be closing all branches on February 12, 2021 to indicate our commitment to fighting violence against women,” it stated.

On Wednesday, Starlite Pharmacy was one of the first businesses to state it will close today.

It posted that it will shut its doors in protest of the increasing violence towards women and increasing levels of crime towards citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

“How many more deaths are considered acceptable before those in authority take a stand? How much longer must substandard performance pass for acceptable standards?” Starlite asked in an online post.

“The eight per cent crime detection rate is too low, it is unacceptable and change must happen. It will not be business as usual for us this Friday.

“Rest in peace Andrea, and all others who have innocently lost their lives,” it added.

Bharatt, a court clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ court, was kidnapped on January 29, 2021 after entering a taxi with fake “H” registration plates.

Her body was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo on February 4, 2021.

Her murder has incited a strong movement from civil society.

Over the past week there have been candlelight vigils across the nation every night as people came out in their numbers calling for change.

The protests and vigils have not only focused on Bharatt but also teenager Ashanti Riley who was also murdered and all women who have been victims of crime in the country.

Some of the calls for the protection of women include the legalisation of pepper spray and non-lethal weapons, the regularisation of public transportation, resourcing of the Forensic Science Centre, changes to the criminal justice system to ensure swift justice and no bail for people on rape and kidnapping charges.

The vigils have also taken place overseas as Joy’s Roti Shop in Lauderhill, Florida hosted a vigil.

Several Trinidadians residing abroad expressed that they too will be staying home from work in solidarity of victims of crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

Will it trigger change?

Founding member of the Network of NGOs of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women Hazel Brown said change will come only if there is political action.

“I am numb, we can’t keep doing the same thing over and over and expect to get a different result,” she told the Express yesterday.

She said there was no organised mobilising force in civil society and that was needed to push for change.

“Organise, not just show up with a candle, organise on your street, in your house, in your school, in your church, organise for specific action which is measurable and which people can make a commitment to do,” she said. “Organisation calls for leadership, it calls for political will, so you can’t go out there and march and light candles and then vote the same way. It doesn’t work.”

She said there must be new ways of addressing the trauma facing society.

“I have been saying for the longest while, violence is learned behaviour, so if you want to change their violent behaviour we have to get to the cause at which they are learning that violence is going to satisfy whatever distress they are in.

We are all in this distress and we are not admitting that and therefore will blame somebody for what happened,” she said.

Brown said crime prevention starts with loving children and nurturing them.

“We have to look at those children on your street, the ones in your school and in your church and try as far as possible to show some caring and love for children so that they don’t learn to ease their stress and trauma with violence,” she said.

Asked if she believes there will be change, Brown responded: “Not now, not until there is organised political action because showing up with a candle is an emotional response to the trauma people are experiencing themselves.”

Don’t make it political

One of Bharatt’s relatives, Julie Sally, urged yesterday that her death not be politicised.

“(Today) is not about politics, rest down your yellow and red please, respect Andrea and her family this is not political. ABSOLUTELY NO Race NO Politics here. Unite together we stand for Crime,” she posted.

There will be a motorcade to Port of Spain “to send our final farewell for ‘Our Angel’ (Saint and to give support and comfort to the families of the Victims who suffered in similar crimes and who are standing with us in our grief for our beloved Andrea,” Sally stated.

“The Bharatt family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of the officers, the entire team and our hard working (Police) Commissioner Gary Griffith. We commend them all for the continued support and services,” she added.

Some of the businesses that will be closed today:

1. Padarath Mini Mart in El Socorro

2. Cassims Signs and Print Shop

3. Cassims Computing Limited

4. D&J Budgetmart Limited

5. Dalmart Limited

6. David Auto Garage

7. SAWH Marketing

8. White Swan Hardware/ Transport - Tumpuna Road ARIMA

9. Mark’s Tints and Graphics

10. Illusionz Automotive Paints Limited

11. Purple Tent along Las Cuevas - photo update provided

12. The White Market

13. Kalpu Electrical Supplies

14. Tricia Lee - Commisioner of Affidavits in ARIMA

15. First Choice Technologies Limited

16. Tringarden Limited

17. Erised Supplies

18. Shadrack Safety Institute Company Limited

19. KMK Marketing Limited

20. Flagship Tech and Design

21. Lin Boom in yuh Mouth Peppersauce

22. Ruth Beauty Studio

23. Choco Melt (brand)

24. Cassie Persad and Sons Company Limited

25. BMG Automotive Limited

26. Ntech Solutions TT

27. KMotor Tech Car Wash,Tool Rental and Services in Balmain

28. NNR Computer Concepts

29. Gifted Minds Preschool

30. Granite Masters Limited

31. Goliath Impex in Debe

32. Sindy’s Day Spa

33. South Pork

34. FC Solutions

35. Heavenly Affects

36. KSR Computer Technologies

37. Freezing Point Auto Air Condition

38. Automotive Repair Center Limited

39. Javastasia Distributors Limited

40. Anmar Land Development

41.Vinnie’s Airbrush Lab

42. Siparia Sports Limited

43. D. Maloo Enterprises

44. Party Obsession

45. Color Chic Beauty Salon and Spa

46.Tint Advantage

47. Teelucksingh’s Consultancy Services

48.Beauty Salon whose name we can’t understand **

49.CXC Masters in Tunapuna

50. Randhir and Salisha Ceiling Experts

51.Arona’s Unisex Salon

52. Mohammed’s Hot on D Spot

53. The Gift Fairy by Anisa

54.Rodney’s Sand and Gravel Stock pile

55.Direct Home Furnishers

56.Sweet Home Furnishings

57. Cookies and Company

58.Lemon Heart Jewelry in ARIMA

59.Fazal Hosein Auto Rentals

60. Boost Concept Auto Garage

61.FCD Real Estate Solutions

62.Rush Delivery

63.Robin Hydraulic Seals and Repair Services

64. ElectroMatic Gate Systems

65.I.S.R Air conditioning Services

66.2001 Carpet House Limited

67. K Federick Photography

68. Lorenzo’s Auto electrical Supplies

69. First Rated Electrical Supplies

70. 801 Automation

71. Lilly’s Closet

72. Bikini Cove

73. Supreme Manufacturing and Distribution

74. Puck’s Phone and Accessories

75. Nigel’s Executive Shuttle Services

76. Hookaz Tackle Shop

77. Curtech Finders Keepers

78. Agrination

79. The land lady real estate

80. Sensational Creations in Sangre Grande

81. C&J Roti Shop

82. 12by Rishi

83. Deep Focus

84. FC Cake Creations and Appetizers Limited.

85. V&L Enterprises Car Wash

86. SMR Logistics: A Plus Plumbing and Hardware.

87. Trinidad Signs Limited

88. Trinidad Led

89. Zonebros Electronics

90. Automotive Experts

91. V&S Pharmaceuticals Limited

92. Nigel Auto Garage and Customs

93. Autohub

94. Purple tent along the Las Cuevas Road.

95. Shanta Seepersad -insurance sales person

96. B&K Enterprises

97. Beauty Basement by Colleen

98. Azure Beauty Bar

99. Majestic Designs Company Limited

100. Skin Solutions by Laura

101. Car- Tronics Electrical Supplies

Glow bird Brand

102. We OK Weddings and Events

103. A Team Auto Alignment and Mechanical Services

104. Hannah’s Beautique and Unisex Salon

105. Lal’s Roti Shop in Siparia

106. Ravi Persad Doubles

107. M&S Auto Dealers

108. Precision Auto Performance

109. Laptop City- Level 2 Trincity Mall

110. Modern Attire Uniforms

111. Temp Tec Limited

112. Ejaz Collection

113. Hello Mobile Accessories and Services

114. Exquisite Granite Creations

115. CJ’s Car Wash - Penal

116. Tax Cellular Repairs OPT

117. Shea _the_Secret by Jis

118. Laser Tech Trinidad and Tobago

119. Ramgoolie License Plates and Keys - Curepe

120. Doodnath’s Auto Electrical

121. Global Auto parts

122. Mineral Mines Trinidad Limited

123. Rvautosounds and security services Limited in Chaguanas

124. Priced above Rubies / Priced Packaging

125. Cosmic Energy Spiritualism

126. La Femme Boudoir

127. K’s Cute Collection

128. JSM Private Investigations

129. JSM Imports

130. 444 Marketing

131.Ash Fashions Limited

132.Krish Dees Bakery

133. Jagz Computing

134. Classy Culture by Tiffany

135.Mik’s Auto Sales and Car Rental Services

136. Carlon Concepts and Videography

137.Mattie’s Roti Shop and Catering

138. The Embroidery Specialist and Prints

139. Inked Innovations Tattoo Studio

140. Justech Electrical

141.Hosein’s Aquatics in Cunupia

142. Roro’s Nurseries

143. Clickable Collection

144. Black Hat Designs/ Ventures

145. Navet Lagoon Rice Distributors - closed for three days.

146. R&D Learning Centre

147. Xp-erience Grocery TT

148. H&I doubles in Preysal

149. Epic Fix Limited

150. Hot Hands Bakery

2. SPCS Tasty Treats

3. SJ Party and Tent Rentals

4. Fawaz Tint and Graphics

5. House Cleaning Services Trinidad and Tobago

6. Babwah’s Cafe

7. Hypersonic Services

8. Ajit Baxter Electrical and Contracting Services limited

9. Radies Unisex Salon - San Juan

10. Nazia’s Preschool

11. Ramdeen Enterprise

12.Sabrina’s Nail Bar

13. Gaboferice Designs

14. Imprintzayne

15. Taradath Ramsook Auto Service Centre in Arouca

16. A&C Car Care Services

151. PC Central Limited

152. Obsidian Designs Limited

153. Sals Therapeutic Services

154. M&R imports

155. DNA Professional Detailing and Marine Care

156. A Plus Tax and Business Consultants.

157. Blossom Glamz 868

158. Bikini_Heatz

159. Crazy Cones Limited

160. K&S Seedling Shop in Penal

161. Angels Approved Businesses

162. CNOO TV repair shop

163. Minus Forty-Five Air Condition and Refrigeration Solutions

164. Actions Island Distributors Limited

165. ActionPak T&T Limited

166. Thermal Tim Limited

167. Rosetta’s Basket ... plant and things

168. Modern Minds Academy

169. WM Construction

170. Medical Scrubs and Home care Limited

171. Everyday life hacks

172. Doorway to Learning Limited

173. Skybase Couriers

174. Party Paradise (All branches)

175. Be dazzled by salisha TT

176. S&J wholesale and retail in Penal

177. Bourbon Offshore Trinidad Limited

178. Granitestarz Company

179. KR Enterprises Limited

180. KR Brokerage services

181. SKY Scaffolding

182. Gopaul Printery

183. RASSL Enterprises Limited

184. D&N Bar also known as Elsie’s Bar

185. Sante Hollistique

186. Laxmi’s Puja Store

187. Trini Snacks

188.Salon by Debra

189. Baig’s Farm

190. Kishore’s Auto electrical

191. Alyssa’s Beaute Concepts

192. Shannon’s Auto Services Limited

193. Pablo’s Doubles

194. J&A Pressure Washing Services

195. Eden’s House

196. Ariaphonics Limited- Aquaponics and Hydroponics Supplies

197. Hi Guys

198. Barefaced Beauty

199. First World Investments

200. Ethnovogue by CBazaar Experience Store Trinidad

201. Rajindra’s Imports

202. Shane Protective Services Limited

203. Rondel’s Landscaping Company

204. K’s Ice Factory in Williamsville

205. Ghost Tattoo Studio in La Brea

206. Golden Rootz Limited

207. Sharidan Salon and Spa

208. U.N.D.S.L

209. Anita’s Clothing and Variety Store

210.Party Sassy

211. Beauty by Maida

212. Munchie’s Ice Cream

213. PS Samlal Vegetables

214. Side Walk Cafe Chaguanas

215. The Copy Master

216. Dkauto Rental

217. Shaun’s Furniture Factory

218. Nail Tech at Gold Beautiez Salon

219. VMAD Design Concepts

220. Thumbing General Services

221. Eco Drive Auto

222. Atlas Marine Limited

223. Get Personal TT

224. PR Creationz Auto Spa

225. Tambie’s Hot Doubles in MARABELLA

226. MKM Gala Designs

227. Purple Crafting Fairies

228. Asia’s Air conditioning Services.

229. F and Co Jewellery Empire

230. Football Planet

231. Sugar and Spice Baking Shop

232. RKL Auto Imports (closed until February 19,2021)

233. Tropical Express Couriers Limited

234. Shell’s Homestyle Pepper

235. 440 RDR Jean’s Place

236. Liquidel Hydrographics

237 Mungroo’s Paint Supplies

238. Hosanna’s Hot on the spot.

239. Starlite Pharmacy

240. Diptee’s Hardware

241. Simple Dimple Beauty and Day Spa.

242. Hello Baby Child Birth Education

243. Auto 8

244. Bryan Plant Shop in Couva

245. The Flower Pot – South Trinidad

246.Brand source

247.Prindi Contractors Trinidad and Tobago Limited.

248. Hott Stuff Styles

249. BMS Stationery & Copy Centre

250. CLR Photography

251.ALCA Marketing

252. Waaw Media Limited

253.Progressive Properties Consultancy

254.We Run on Veggies

255.Fashion Warehouse TT

256. KT’s Veggie Mart – Valencia

257.Trinidad Freight Solutions Limited

258.Selectah Richie

259.Advanced Welding and Machine Shop

260.The Snack Rack

261.R.C. Services

262.Curry Express

263.Universal Tree Clinic in Princes Town

264. Yong Yong Supermarket

265. Kyle’s Intimate Touch Car Care and Household Products

266.Magical Island Tours and Travel

267. In style fashion/Savvy Girl Clothing Store Penal

268. Nanaz Car Spah-Tumpuna Road Arima

269. A &S Distribution

270. Social Pay

272.Queen of Dimes Exotic Taste- Arouca

273. Kavi’s Beauty and Pampering Services

274.Sharlini Bidaisee- Commissioner of Affidavits

278. Trifactor Technical Sales and Services

279.Sashma Enterprises

280. Stephone’s Custom Graphics

281. Majestic Designs Furniture

282. Geek Boys IT Solutions

283. Sans Souci Trading Ltd

284. Green Beard Garden and Gift Shop

285. Kaveera’s Fashions

286.WalkinFlyout Productions

287. Absolute Zero Air Condition Services

288. Beta Communications Limited

289. Desert Rose Paradise

290.NJ’s Computers -Arima

291. Oshanna’s Allure

292. Fusion Kitchen

293.Rough Cuts

294.Engage 360 marketing & advertising

295.Sourdough Sensations

296. M&S Mini Mart in Claxton Bay

297. Tres Belle Cosmetique

298. Rey Rey Artistry

299. Liberty Vacations

300. Teddlands Electrical and A.C Services

301. Priceless Extensions, Aboutique Mall

302. S.Kuarsingh Accounting Solutions 2018 Ltd

303. A Million Scents

304. G.M. Building Soloutions Ltd

305. Platinum Medical Laboratory Services – Arouca

306. Kevin Auto Air Condition Services

307. Bhansali Creations 308. Digital Advantage Consultation Ltd

309. Sulimans Tool Chest in Barrackpore

310. S&S Roti Shop in Picton Road, Sangre Grande

311.Spotlight Bar 312. Cyan’s Phones & Accessories

313. Working Women and General Trade Union

312. Sweet Treat Supplies

313. Supermarket Specialist Limited

314. Sisters Mini-Mart in Caroni

315. M&S Narwani Gift Center Ltd

316. Power Couple Designs in Barataria

317. JL’s Computer Solutions Ltd

318. Sinful Skin Tattoos & Piercings

319. Purple Threads

320. Cake Central Limited

321. Lagniappe Led

322. Caribbean Runners

323. Cars by Lee

324.Make up by Melany

325.The Beauty Basement 868

326. Trisha’s Scaffolding Rental and Sale in San Francique

327. Central Auto Security Systems

328. A.M Beauty Corner

329. Nativia Naturals

330. AM Artistry Studio Stands

331.P. Pooran and Sons Hardware- Reform Village

332. Beauty By Jamie

333. Ravi’s Barber Shop

334. Mel Rose Hive

335. #Raphveshhilltopautosupplies Ltd

336. Alans Imports and Distributions Ltd

337.Shireen Hot on D Spot

338. The 2001 Carpet House Limited

339. We Trend Online Clothing Store

340. We Square Ltd

342. D&J Liquor Mart, San Juan

343. DESHA Investments and Financial Advisory Services

344. RNK roll on roll off

345. Mausica Auto Mechanic Service Center of Arima Old Road, Mausica

346. Catherine’s Spa & Beauty Oasis

347. Advanced Care Medical Equipment Ltd

348. Comfort Aire Company Ltd

349. TCS Construction and Road Works Ltd

350. Airport Drugs

351. Piarco Airport Souvenir located at Piarco International Airport

352. Central Car Wash and Detail Center

354. Rehana’s Salon

355. HighStyle Accessories -Cocorite Road in Arima.

356. Prestige Jewellers

357. A&A Auto

358. Realstar Contractors & Realtor

359. Tridan Driving Academy in San Fernando

360. Karilana Trading Enterprises

361. Divahood Jewelry

362. WINGZ

363. Satyavi’s Sounds & Electronics Ltd

364. Travel for less

365. DNTT LANDSCAPING & Enchanting Fairy Accessories & Garden Deco of Charlieville

366. NJ Marketing limited

367. D’s DIY Designz

368. Michael’s Upholstery Studio

369. Tony’s Tailoring in Trincity Mall

370. V&S Fresh Fruits

371. Smallville Clothing and DVD

372. N&N Furniture Store , Chase Village

373. Bella Capelli

374. Stefons Trophies and Awards

375. Euro Drive Ltd

376. Haileys Automotive CareServices LTD

377. ASJ Automotive Concepts Ltd

378. Nash Marketing

379. Yummy Mummy Gourmet

380. DDI Life Charters

381.Instinct Body Spa

382. Ramasir’s Roll on Roll off

383. Element TT

384. Hazena’s Home & Garden

385. Beautique Essential Store

386. SATS Official TT

387. Alliance Industrial Marketing Ltd located at Palmyra Village San F’do

388. Ravindra’s Auto Parts

389. Michelle’s Beauty Salon and Somer’s Spa

390. Tyre Pro Sales & Services Ltd Marbella

391. Dev Auto Garage, Debe

392. Al Hijrah Store, Caroni Village

393. Armencon Construction

394. Alvin’s Jewellery

395. College Bar, St Augustine

396. SAIR Real Estate Services Ltd

397. Southern Drugmart Princes Town

398. MACA Construction

399. L Squared Printery

400. R.D.K. Welding and Fabricating Ltd

401. Tint Technologies and Accessories

402. Samaroo’s Hot Tasty Doubles Ltd

403. Yellow Van Doubles Torres And Sons

404. Z AND T Pavers

405.Max Cold

406. Animalis Amator Veterinary Hospital

407. BagsUnlimited

408. SOESH Limited

409. Zana Fruits & Vegetables Stall

410. Phoenix Pepper Chicken

411.San Travel Agency Limited

412. Anil’s Auto Rentals Ltd

413. Leadapex Sales and Services

414. Advantage Media Ltd

415. Melissa’s Hot and Tasty Doubles

416. Ralph’s Auto Electrical in San Juan

417. Feez’sboneplates

418. J&K Detergents

419. Medsmart Pharmacy in Duncan Village, not the supermarket.

420.Chameleon Creations TT

421.A&S Stylish Boutique

422.Sharida’a Place.

423. Rori’s Party Supplies

424. Origin Mufflers from San Juan

425. L.S.R Audio & Customz

426. A Class Events Ltd

427. DNA Enterprises Ltd

428. A Little Diner

429. Ria’s Design

430. ResQtech Safety & Rescue Consultants

431. Trendsetters Auto & Real Estate

432. SeeSalt N Sun

433. Trinity Insurance Brokers Limited

434. Exquisite boutique

435. Janae’s Joy Factory

436.S7 Auto Supplies

437. Blue Couriers Limited

438. Dennis Foreign Used Cars in Felicity Chaguanas

439. Wedge Trinidad Ltd

440. DreamWorks auto Tint Centre

441. Medsons Pharmacy Limited

442. Dhaniram and Co. Household and Gift Center

443. Famous Cellular

444.Hi Style Bakery

445. Aria’s Burger - Rousillac

446.Pumpkin Pie Shop - Rio Claro

447. Red Shed Doubles -Claxton Bay

448. A&A Doubles - Chaguanas

449. Fun N Learning Supplies

450. A Plus Tyre Shop - Couva

451. Speed Ice

452. Neil Kool Air Conditioning

453. Safraz Khan Distributors.

454. Zach and Chloe Jewellers

455. Impressive Image Photography

456. Avi’s Auto Electrical Garage

457. Chris Toys and Gifts in Princes Town

458. My Little Shop

459. Right Shop Stationery

460. Flora Productions

461. Auto Giant Limited

462. ALJA Development

463. Jaggie Barber Shop

464. Kalika Creations Limited

465. Ram and Sons Furniture

466. Knick Knack Stationery Supplies

467. Sanjivan Office Solutions Limited

468. Fin pro Business Solutions

469. Mode Alive (Port of Spain closing at 2.30pm).

(compiled from social media, WhatsApp).

