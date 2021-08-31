On and off lockdowns have put businesses in a very difficult and unpredictable situation and they just can’t continue like this indefinitely, according to Vivek Charran, president of the San Juan Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a very difficult, unsure and unpredictable time for business. Businesses are sinking and people are sinking into debt. Rent arrears are building,” said Charran, speaking during a University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) webinar last week Wednesday.
“We don’t want to be here next year September. Business can’t survive like this until next year September. Lockdown after lockdown, restrictions, the ease of doing business.
“We’re watching other people making decisions that are affecting us in a very damaging way, and in one sense we are powerless to do anything about it,” he added.
The theme of the webinar was whether Covid-19 vaccines should be mandated, but Charran said: “The major concern for business has been that of being locked down.
“Over the course of last year and into this year, businesses have been locked down for almost six months. People into bars, events, pre-schools have been locked down for a very long time, since March last year, and it’s been a very difficult time for them all.”
He said the work-from-home policy is affecting the ease of doing business.
“Simple things like whether you can get your driving permit renewed. It’s affecting things in Customs, it’s affecting shipping, it’s affecting things we take for granted like IDs, getting things from Government. It’s affecting things in the banks,” said Charran.
He said businesses are caught between a rock and a hard place in seeking to obey the Government’s Covid-19 public health policies while respecting workers’ right to choose whether to be vaccinated or not.
He dispelled the notion that businesses are forcing workers to be vaccinated.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there about businesses forcing people to be vaccinated, and that is not the case. I don’t believe anybody was forced to vaccinate. We find ourselves at an impasse... it is not an easy position for business.
“We’re running up against a brick wall in how much we can do without impairing people’s choices. We don’t want to force anybody to do anything they don’t want to do because it’s simply not the right thing to do.”
Charran said many businesses have vaccinated people and unvaccinated people.
He said people who threatened workers to take the vaccine, or else, did it out of fear of their businesses closing down—but it was not the right thing to do.
“I can’t say businesses that did that did the right thing. They did not do the right thing,” said Charran.
He said it’s not up to the business community to determine whether vaccines should be mandated or not.
“That decision has to be made by the Government. And what they decide is what business will have to comply with. As far as business is concerned we have to follow public policy, and public policy has determined we have to vaccinate to operate,” he said.