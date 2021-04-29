Businesses frustrated, disappointed and heartbroken

Frustrated, disappointed and heartbroken is how some business owners have described the new restrictions on businesses, announced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday.
As of midnight last night all restaurants, bars, cinemas, casinos, malls, spas, beauty shops and hairdressing salons were ordered closed, as Rowley cited an unprecedented number of Covid-positive cases over the last 24 hours—328.
Bar Owners and Keepers Association (BOATT) president Sateesh Moonasar said yesterday it was a devastating blow for bar owners and he believes the Government needs to find a different approach on handling the entire economy during this pandemic.
“We need to get all stakeholders involved and find a solution to the problem, because the opening and closing of businesses is not the way to go,” he said.
According to Moonasar, people will still congregate even though the bars are closed, as alcohol is still available at supermarkets and wholesalers.
“The bar industry had written to the Finance Ministry in January asking for financial assistance for owners and employees. I am hopeful that with these new measures, some kind of assistance will be forthcoming,” Moonasar said.
Owner of Frankie’s Restaurant and Bar on Ariapita Avenue, Chris Santos, said the new restrictions would cause greater hardship as bars were already operating without in-house consumption for several months, and now to go into another full lockdown is not going to be easy.
“This second lockdown affects the workers greatly, as they were already working shortened hours, due to the 10 p.m. closure. We have to rally through and hope that the Covid-19 spike goes down and the restrictions can be lifted on May 23, as was stated by the Prime Minister,” Santos said.
Wrong attack
Owner of MovieTowne and several restaurants Derek Chin said he was not surprised by the measures, as he foresaw the lockdown measures coming.
Chin explained that the cinema industry along with other businesses have been limping for a year-plus and the increases in Covid numbers are very worrying.
He said, “The numbers have increased as the administration is not attacking the virus in the places that are causing the numbers to spike. The cinemas, restaurants and bars are the ones paying the price for the runaway horse.”
Chin added that dialogue is needed with the private sector.
Across at the Royal Princess Casino at MovieTowne, human resource manager, Anita Boodram, said workers cried when they heard the announcement, as it means for three weeks or more these employees would be without jobs.
“Many of these workers are single parents. It was already difficult for them to work shortened shifts, but to go back on a second lockdown without an income is rough. The casino was starting to pick up back in January, but when the food and beverages restrictions began earlier this month, we saw a huge drop in customers. I really hope on May 23 we can reopen again,” she said.