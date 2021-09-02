Former head of the Arima Business Association Reval Chattergoon has thrown his support behind acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, saying Arima has seen an overall reduction in crime under Griffith’s tenure.
Chattergoon has also voiced support for what he called a “highly vetted” process to apply for a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL).
On the issue of crime, Chattergoon noted statistics from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service which showed there had been a significant decrease in all crimes in the Northern Division, the division overseen by the Arima Police Station, since Griffith was appointed in 2018.
A total of 3,002 crimes were reported in that division in 2018, dropping to 2,724 in 2019; 1,934 in 2020 and 1,067 in 2021 thus far.
Fifty-eight murders were recorded in the division for 2021 thus far, according to TTPS statistics, compared to 115 in 2020 and 141 in 2019.
Decreases were also recorded in the number of woundings and shootings, as well as robberies. A total of 871 robberies were recorded in 2018; 792 in 2019; 488 in 2020 and 227 in 2021.
Chattergoon cited these statistics as he expressed his belief that Arima had become a safer place due to Griffith’s efforts.
“In 2017, Arima was under siege by criminal elements,” he said.
The division had recorded 105 murders, 178 woundings and shootings and 743 robberies that year.
“The economy within Arima was on a decline for several years due to the increasing criminal activities within the borough of Arima and its environs.
“Many businesses closed early, citizens were under a self-imposed curfew, not only in Arima, but throughout Trinidad,” Chattergoon said.
Confidence in FUL process
Chattergoon claimed it was the Arima Business Association, under his stewardship, that brought the plight of FUL applicants to the forefront.
He noted that Griffith had attended a town hall meeting in Arima in 2019, and heard the concerns of citizens and business owners who were desirous of protecting themselves against the criminal element.
He said Griffith was the first CoP to make himself accessible to the public and who is not afraid of criticism.
“This is the only commissioner who has made himself available to meet publicly with members of the Arima business community and its residents, and has responded to participants at these meetings,” Chattergoon stated.
On the issue of FUL applications, Chattergoon said Griffith agreed to assist ABA members to get responses to their applications as previously, members would submit applications and not receive any response.
He expressed confidence in the FUL process.
“There is a procedure to follow when applying for an FUL. This highly vetted process has been implemented to safeguard citizens from ad hoc issuance of firearms to persons who are incapable of responsibly handling and owning one,” he said.
“This highly vetted process to apply for an FUL is followed by another process to register the firearm with the TTPS and undergo ballistic testing to enable any discharge from the firearm to be traced.
Wrong focus
Referring to recent incidents where FUL holders accidentally shot themselves, Chattergoon said this was unfortunate.
However, he questioned how many legally-issued firearms were involved in criminal activity to be compared to how many were used to foil a criminal act.
He said there must be greater emphasis on crime-prevention initiatives and mandatory training for FUL holders rather than focusing on how many firearms an FUL holder should be permitted to have.
“Giving a vetted citizen a fighting chance to defend himself/herself, their family and their property is not irresponsible but a reasonable response from a commissioner who is aptly qualified to give a response,” Chattergoon insisted.
Chattergoon expressed hope that Griffith’s contract would be renewed “so that continuity would be maintained in revitalising the TTPS, addressing criminality and responding to more that 5,000 FUL applications in his next term”.