The People’s National Movement (PNM) hit the ground running yesterday with the naming of its office-holders who will implement the new local government arrangements in the corporations held by the ruling party.
Chinua Alleyne, nephew of former prime minister Patrick Manning and son of well known neonatologist Dr Petronella Manning, is the new Port of Spain Mayor.
Alleyne, who is a business development consultant, is chairman of the East Port of Spain Development Company Ltd and the Port of Spain Shopping Complex Ltd.
He has been a longstanding member of the PNM and ran for the position of general secretary. Alleyne holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and health service administration and a Masters of Arts in health management, planning and policy. Alleyne is considered a stalwart, having come from a PNM family.
He replaces Joel Martinez.
Deputy Mayor is councillor Abena Hartley, a social worker.
Arima Mayor is Balliram Maharaj, CEO of well-known business Arima Discount Mart. Maharaj and is considered one of the most successful Arimian businessmen.
He is the holder of a Chaconia Medal (Gold) and recently launched his Book From Tomato Boy to Business Magnate. In the book, Maharaj talked about his dream of becoming Arima mayor. He joined the PNM in 1968, according to his book.
He is very vocal on many issues and is the founder of the Supermarket Association. With strong Arima roots, who is considered a community man, he attended Arima Boys’ Government Primary School and among his schoolmates was economist Dr Ralph Henry and well-known educationist Thomas Issac.
Balliram has contributed to many of the schools and sporting organisations in Arima and was once chairman of the Arima Business Association.
Deputy Arima Mayor is councillor Joven Roberts. The alderman list includes former journalist Irene Medina and Derrick King, who represented Trinidad and Tobago in football and is assistant coach of the national football team.
Parris is San Fernando mayor
San Fernando Mayor is councillor Robert Parris, a small businessman from Pleasantville who has been a councillor since 2010.
Parris is a health and safety environment consultant who holds a BSc (Hons) in occupational safety, health and environment, and graduated from the University of Greenwich.
He held the fort for the PNM between 2010 and 2013 when the San Fernando Corporation was under the People’s Partnership. Parris is the son of a former PNM councillor Roger Parris, a foundation member of the PNM Youth League.
Deputy mayor is Alderman Dr Ferri Hosein, who was deputy mayor in the last term. Hosein sits on the NEL board. Beyond the field of medicine, Hosein has been involved in business management.
Other PNM choices
• The Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation is to be chaired by councillor Josiah Austin, a longstanding councillor and son of a preacher who lives in Bon Air, and deputy is alderman Clayton Blackman, who is from D’Abadie/O’Meara.
• The Diego Martin Regional Corporation chairman is alderman Akeliah Glasgow, a former councillor and field officer at CEPEP. Valeisha Sookdar is the deputy chairman, a business support leader and a graduate of Howard University.
• The Point Fortin Mayor is Alderman Clyde James. James is self-employed. Deputy Mayor is Kwesi Thomas.
• The San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation chairman is insurance man Richard Walcott, who was vice-chairman in the last term. He is from the Laventille constituency and is a longstanding member of the party. Deputy chairman is Kwesi Antoine.