Businessman held up after leaving bank

Police suspect a 34-year-old businessman who was robbed at gunpoint was followed home after leaving a bank in St Augustine.

The victim told police that around 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, he had arrived at the home of a relative at Back Street in Caroni after withdrawing $5,000 cash from Republic Bank’s UWI branch.

After parking the vehicle, a white Nissan Note pulled up next to him and four masked men exited the car.

One man pulled out a firearm, announced a hold-up and then relieved the victim of a bag that contained the cash.

The bandits returned to their vehicle and drove off.

Officers from the Central Division responded.

Police said one of the bandits left a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition in the victim’s car as they hurried to get away.

Police have noted an increase in reports of people being targeted at or after leaving banks across the country.

On Sunday, while addressing residents of Mt Lambert at a community meeting, Sgt Telly Denoon warned citizens not to be soft targets for criminal elements and to limit withdrawals at ATMs and banks.

He said police believed bandits would be waiting nearby and would often monitor the dispensing of cash to determine who would be their next targets, and would either rob people outside the banks or follow them to other locations.

Denoon urged people to use online facilities; and if cash was necessary, to limit how much was taken out as far as possible.

Last month, the Bankers Association of T&T expressed concern over the recent uptick in robberies targeting customers after they withdraw cash from financial institutions.

The association urged customers to take measures while conducting transactions, like limiting cash withdrawals as much as possible.

