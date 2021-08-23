A 41-year-old businessman had to be hospitalised after he sustained an injury to his right leg while training at the MH Tactical Range in Chaguaramas.
The range is owned by the former head of the Special Operations and Response Team, Mark Hernandez.
Police said around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Riad Hosein was at the range along Mt St Catherine Road doing target practice with a Glock 9mm pistol.
He was nine feet away, aiming at a metal target called ‘the Christmas Tree’.
He told police he fired one round, hitting one of the metal plates when he immediately felt a burning sensation to his right upper calf and discovered it bleeding. He immediately lodged his firearm with the instructor and was rushed to West Shore Medical Hospital for treatment.
He was subsequently discharged that day.
Cpl King is continuing enquiries.