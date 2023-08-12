Businessman robbed after leaving bank

A businessman was robbed of US$9,000 and TT$2,000 by two masked bandits in Arima on Thursday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the car park of Food Basket Supermarket on O’Meara Road in Arima.
The man told police he had obtained the cash from a bank and went to the supermarket. As he parked his black Hyundai Tucson SUV, he was confronted by two masked men.
One of them brandished a firearm and forcibly took the victim’s money and mobile phone, police were told. The bandits fled on foot.
The victim informed the police, and officers from the Arima Police Station responded. PC Jones is continuing enquiries.
The Bankers Association of T&T (BATT) has expressed concern over the recent uptick in robberies where customers who have just withdrawn cash from financial institutions are targeted.
The Association has urged customers to take measures while conducting transactions, like limiting cash withdrawals.
Police have also continued to advise people to exercise caution whenever they are making deposits or withdrawals at financial institutions and are urging them, as far as possible, to stick to online transfers.
However, if situations arise where cash is necessary, police said people should be aware of their surroundings, noting that from their information suspects typically “mark” their victims by posing as customers at various institutions and at ATM machines, observing others who may be making large withdrawals.
These individuals are then targeted, may be confronted outside the institutions or may even be followed from the institutions to their respective destinations where they would then be accosted, police said. —AB