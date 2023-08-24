A businessman who allegedly beat, tortured and threatened to kill a woman while she sat in his Range Rover SUV has apologised for his actions and asked for forgiveness.
Police officers are however investigating the incident.
A ten-minute-and-38-second video posted on social media shows the businessman pulling the woman by her hair and ordering her into his vehicle, which was parked at the side of the road.
He used a barrage of expletives and tore her clothing. She is told that she liked drama and wanted “bad man ting”. He said: “You love this abuse.... You don’t want love and care, you don’t want that. You want bad man (expletive) ting.”
He tells her that if he gave her such and she left him, he will murder her. “They go find your body all about the country,” he says.
He called for a pair of pliers and for a knife and threatened to carve his initials on her face with the knife.
The businessman, who is from Moruga, with a business on the outskirts of San Fernando, further accused the woman of bouncing his van and, during the clip, shouted at her several times to stop crying.
He further claimed that sometime ago she had her “ex-man” pick her up in a Nissan Navara. He says he was trying to be the best person he could for her and he was facing “tabanca”. He said he had feelings.
A man with the businessman tells him to leave and that: “You could deal with that home.” He however says that if he reaches home, he will kill her.
A police vehicle approaches and the man walks to the driver’s side of his SUV as the police van drives slowly. The video comes to an end.
‘Actions inexcusable’
An apology was later posted to social media, purporting to be the businessman’s profile. It said, “Never thought I’d be posting something like this today but I write this with much remorse and regret in my heart.”
He went on to apologise to the woman and her family for “all the pain and anguish caused by this incident”.
He also apologised to his family, friends and those who hold him in high regard. Further, an apology was given to the general public “who would’ve been deeply disturbed by the occurrence.”
The post stated, “My actions are inexcusable and regardless of what would’ve transpired minutes before, the situation should’ve been dealt with differently. I would’ve acted out of character and would’ve disappointed myself immensely. I can only hope that I’m granted forgiveness as I take this time to do some introspection and ensure that such behaviour is never demonstrated again.”
Senior Supt for the Southern Division Richard Smith told the Express that while no report had been made following the incident, a police sergeant has been assigned to the matter.
“(Monday) I saw the video and immediately I assigned an investigator because I know there would be some form of public interest,” he said.
He said such behaviour could not be condoned, and efforts will be made to identify the victim and what action she wants taken in the matter.