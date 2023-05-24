The 168-kilogramme cocaine bust in Chaguaramas last Thursday is a good indicator of the influence of Latin American drug cartels operating in Trinidad and Tobago.
This was the view of criminologist Daurius Figueira while speaking with the Express on Monday.
The cocaine had an estimated street value of $234 million and is the largest land seizure of cocaine in the country’s history.
Figueira noted that, while he did not have access to police reports on the details of the ongoing investigation, he had observed that the images of the bricks of cocaine which had been released by the T&T Police Service had familiar markings.
These markings represent Colombia’s Clan del Golfo (The Gulf Clan), one of the largest drug cartel groups in the Latin American region which had operations in Colombia and Mexico.
The group is also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defence Forces (AGC) crime gang, described by The Washington Post in April as Colombia’s most powerful drug- trafficking organisation and one which has the most important routes for moving cocaine into the United States.
“What I based this conclusion on is the pictures released by the TTPS. The marking on the bricks is one which Clan del Golfo uses. And this is something I’ve had a history with and have studied, so it was familiar to me. This gang is not a two-bit organisation. They are a powerful transnational organised crime group, with roots in Colombia, that stretches to other regions, including Mexico. To put it simply, they’re an international player in the cocaine market. And they have resources that would outstrip the capabilities of T&T, and even the Caribbean, dare I say.
“So this ought to be a rude awakening for our national security services. Because their operations over the last 20 years have caused murder rates in Colombia to skyrocket. And given how we are seeing increased murders in this country, one has to ask the question of whether they are involved with the smaller gangs in this country and are using T&T as a port of transport, which is, in turn, leading to the increased crimes and murders we have seen. These are not players that we want to be engaged with. The local gangs may look at them for the amount of money they could provide for small services, but the risks that are involved are something they should consider. If this is indeed proof that Clan del Golfo is operating in Trinidad and even the Caribbean, then it is indeed something of serious concern, and needs to be addressed immediately,” Figueira told the Express.
He said the find came at an opportune time as commissioners of police from throughout the Caribbean are meeting in Port of Spain this week for the 37th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP).
“I know there will be detractors, but to me, that puts everything into perspective. Why we’ve seen the break-ups of the larger gangs and so many smaller gangs arise, and why there’s been an increase in violent crimes and murders. And from my research, this would not be the first time that such Latin American cartel influence has been observed in this country. But it is something that the TTPS needs to take a close look at, because that symbol on the bricks of cocaine that they seized is a symbol that has been used by Clan del Golfo and is something that needs to be looked into and the origin of these drugs needs to be verified. Because if it is indeed Clan del Golfo, then things are currently at a hazardous level to say the least,” Figueira argued.