Busy for Boxing

Several people took advantage of Boxing Day sales this year, with one store opening in Princes Town at 4 a.m. to waiting customers.
Owner and manager of JD’s, Dave Hosein, said that there were more shoppers at this year’s sale than last year and believed this occurred as people had been looking for bargains.
“People looking at saving money. The year was pretty slow and you find you have a big response now because they’re saving so much …. Generally people have less money in their pockets,” he told the Express.
He added that during this year there was a drop in sales with little increases at the end of the months.
The store has three other branches — San Fernando, Rio Claro and Gasparillo. At its second largest store on High Street, San Fernando, which opened at 6 a.m., the line circled, at intervals, on to Penitence Street as scores of people waited to enter.
Gulf City Mall was also abuzz for its traditional Boxing Day sale and was described by shoppers as being busier than Christmas Eve.
Several stores had items at reduced prices, attracting several customers. Across at the clothing store She Rocks, dresses were sold at $200 while other items were priced at $100. People waited in a line outside, as the flow of shoppers was regulated.
Jewelry stores were also filled at the mall and at High Street, San Fernando.
President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh told the Express that over 75 per cent of stores opened and there was a regular flow of people and cars on High and Mucurapo streets.
He said that people shopped for clothing, shoes and accessories and took advantage of the promotion and the sales.
“We had a good overall sales’ event for Boxing Day. I think that we’re getting in tune to match the mega malls that have their traditional Boxing Day sales. I think that is a nice pick up as we close 2022,” Singh said.