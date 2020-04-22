The C19 Shelter for the Homeless is now officially open.
The shelter, located on the ground level of the Riverside Plaza car park in Port of Spain, at the Centre for Displaced Persons (CSDP), was built to provide temporary shelter for street dwellers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as an initiative of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.
After two weeks of constructing the facility, the ministry announced it was fully functional yesterday.
According to Loraine Reyes-Borel, executive director of the ministry’s Social Displacement Unit: “This is a shelter that has been established given the COVID-19 situation, where the instruction is for persons to stay inside. It provides an alternative for persons who are currently on the streets... It can accommodate 60 persons at this time... We have 14 persons currently, one female and 13 males.”
Jacinta Bailey-Sobers, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, said: “The cost of setting up the facility ranges between $150,000 to $160,000 and, of course, (Society of) St Vincent De Paul is managing the facility on our behalf and we have also provided them with a subvention to do that on a monthly basis, that will be about a little over $170,000.”
Though there are only a little more than a dozen street dwellers inside, there are several still sleeping outside the facility.
Speaking with the Express, Martin Alves, administrative manager of the St Vincent de Paul Centre, said: “As it is now, people are coming in the centre on a voluntary basis and once they come in here we admit them, we have health professionals who will screen them and allow them into the centre...
“We cater for 62 persons on the inside and at this time it is voluntary so everybody on the outside had an opportunity on Friday, when we actually started, people had the opportunity to come in and people decided not to come in,” he added.
Alves said the main reason for the large number of street dwellers still outside in Port of Spain is “those are active drug users and do not want to be part of the centre because of its restrictions. They are still attracted to the street life”.
He said the ages of persons at the centre range from 40 to 92 years.
One of them, Christopher Julien, a 92-year-old street dweller, said: “Well, I’m comfortable, yes. I have to make myself comfortable... I does pray to Jesus and I’m not afraid of COVID-19. If you in Hilton and you have to catch COVID you will catch it.”
Other residents of the new facility were seen playing board games and chatting with each other yesterday.
The facility has been furnished with beds, fans and a television.
There are also separate bathroom facilities for male and female residents and separate dormitories partitioned off.
Alves said they also provide persons with gloves and face masks.
Reyes-Borel said that once persons remain outside the shelter for more than two hours, they have to have their temperatures tested and the admission process redone.
Ministry officials toured the facility yesterday, but Minister Camille Robinson-Regis was not present.
The ministry said that the Society of St Vincent De Paul also received support from corporate donors and other agencies for items such as sheets, toiletries and towels.
Asked if anyone at the shelter has complained about having flu symptoms, Alves said no.
There was no confirmation if the shelter will still be available after the pandemic is over.