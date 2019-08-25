WITH THE ISLAND bracing for a midday national shutdown as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches, Barbadians rushed to supermarkets, gas stations and other business to stock up on supplies.
As regional airline LIAT cancelled at least 15 flights today, and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital announced the closure of all its outpatient clinics for today, tomorrow and Wednesday, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley yesterday called on the entire nation not to take the storm lightly and focus on their personal safety.
Caribbean Airlines also announced cancellations.
At 8 p.m., Dorian was located 335 miles (540 kilometres) east-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds near 50 miles per hour (85 km/h). It was continuing to move west at 14 mph (22 km/h) and was expected to pass over the island around 8 o’clock tonight. A reconnaissance aircraft was due to fly into the eye of the storm last night to get further details on the system
The Prime Minister called a mass emergency meeting at Government Headquarters, Bay Street, where key stakeholders in both the public and private and public sector were briefed on what was expected going forward.
Flanked by Minister of Home Affairs Edmund Hinkson and acting Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams, Mottley told Barbadians: “We are asking people to take care and to ensure they do everything necessary as our utmost priority is to save lives and minimise injuries. After that we then look at minimising damage to property. We will only be successful if we do this together; this is not a governmental exercise.”
Disabled neighbour
The Prime Minister asked anyone who knew of an elderly or disabled neighbour to assist them by allowing them into their homes or helping them to a shelter. She also implored people to ensure there was nothing on their properties which could be turned into a projectile during high winds.
To this end, a Sanitation Service Authority hotline (535-5006) has been set up where Barbadians can call to have such objects or pile-ups cleared from their premises which could pose a threat.
Mottley called Tropical Storm Dorian the “greatest threat [to Barbados] since Hurricane Ivan [in the modern era] and warned Barbadians not to be complacent as historically speaking, storms and hurricanes which have affected Barbados have usually come from the south, such as Hurricane Janet in 1955.
“We now live in a different world, one we did not create where sea levels are rising, Sargassum seaweed has taken over shorelines and there are forest fires raging in the Amazon forest. This is not a normal world and therefore we have to be prepared for a new reality.
“Let us not only focus on ourselves but also our families, neighbours and communities and may God guide us as we go through the next 36 hours as a nation,” she said.
Mottley said the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was adequately prepared with generators and water tanks, but Government would be evacuating residents from the St Lucy District Hospital and the Elaine Scantlebury Centre in St Andrew, moving patients to the Gordon Cummins Hospital, the Geriatric Hospital and the Psychiatric Hospital. In addition, she said any tourists who could not be accommodated at a hotel would be able to stay in the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.
She also informed that boats were being hauled up at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex and Pile Bay, St Michael, with Port St Charles and Port Ferdinand in St Peter also providing accommodation for fishing vessels.
She announced some supermarkets would open until 9 p.m. yesterday; Mottley asked pharmacies to remain open to assist those seeking medication, and said drainage work was ongoing in areas known for flooding.
“We’ve asked the Barbados National Terminal Company Ltd to play a coordinating role with key entities to ensure everybody tops up with fuel. In your own house wherever possible prepare yourselves for this storm. We’re also asking the Civil Service for all [relevant personnel] to report to their offices and secure Government’s equipment and files,” she said.
Commissioner of Police Tyrone Griffith advised Barbadians to stay indoors and to be on their best behaviour during the shutdown, and that police would be out on the roads and would deal with any unruly behaviour in a “strong way”. Mottley urged people not to engage in “joyriding”.
The meeting included businessmen such as Ralph ‘Bizzy” Williams, Mark Maloney, Anderson Cherry and Troy Williams, as well as members of the Sanitation Service Authority, Barbados Water Authority, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Transport Board, Department of Emergency Management, Met Office, Roving Response Team, Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados Port Authority and more.
Mottley concluded the briefing by asking St Peter Member of Parliament Colin Jordan, who is an elder in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, to pray for the safety of the nation as the storm approaches.
She later toured flood-prone areas at Murphy Pasture, New Orleans, The City; the Salt Pond in Speightstown, St Peter, and the Constitution River in Bridgetown. (CA)