Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) provided financial support of $1.275 million to the Machel 40-One Show concert and $250,000 to the National Carnival Commission (NCC).
So said Finance Minister Colm Imbert as he responded in Parliament yesterday to a question from Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo.
Tancoo asked whether it was Government policy to have State enterprises that don’t make money to provide such sponsorship.
Imbert said the Machel Montano One Show partnership provided the highest brand visibility platform for amplification of the Caribbean Airlines “Welcome Home” brand story for 2023.
He said the Machel Montano video had attained the highest performance on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook to date.
The video recorded the highest performance with total views across all platforms of 19,124,026.
He said the partnership provided extensive channels for CAL to target the diaspora and emerging segments via digital media such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer, Pandora, Shazam and that these digital streaming platforms reached countries like India, Russia, South Africa, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Belize and the French Caribbean.
He said in line with the refreshed branding and strategic five-year expansion plans, it was imperative that CAL differentiated itself as the leading airline in the Caribbean.