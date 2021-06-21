CAL plans to cut 450 jobs

State-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) intends to cut 450 jobs, about 25 per cent of its staff, reduce its fleet and its routes, the airline announced yesterday.
With the pandemic entering its 16th month, this is the second adjustment the airline has had to make as its earning have been steadily eroded.
For the first quarter of 2021, CAL recorded a loss of TT$172.7 million (US$25.7 million). The loss represents a 75 per cent decline in revenue, compared to the same period in 2020.
In 2020, the airline posted an operating loss of TT$738 million (US$109.2 million) when compared to operating profits for 2018 and 2019.
“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the suspension of operations at its base in Trinidad and Tobago, the airline has seen passenger numbers plummet, and flight numbers reduced to less than ten per cent of normal operations,” the airline noted in yesterday’s statement.
“Despite this, the airline continued to offer services on many of its routes and provided invaluable repatriation flights for Caribbean citizens. Given the financial impact of the pandemic, Caribbean Airlines proactively reduced costs, and Q1 2021 expenses are down 52 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.
“Further, the airline was kept afloat through Government-guaranteed loan and a cash injection by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago totalling US$100 million,” the statement added.
In explaining the adjustments to jobs, fleet and routes, CAL noted that despite the Government’s announcement that the country’s borders would re-open soon, all forecasts suggest that the recommencement of travel will not be in the same volumes as they were pre-Covid.
“Therefore, until air travel regains its pre-Covid momentum the airline will need to adjust its operations to cater for a reduced scale of demand after the opening of the borders. Put simply, passenger demand in the short- to medium-term is not going to recover sufficiently to support the existing company structure after the reopening of the borders.
“As a consequence, Caribbean Airlines is required to take further steps to ensure it has a sustainable business model for 2021 and beyond. These steps include major cost reductions in all areas of the airline’s operations, specifically its human resource complement, its fleet and other assets, and its route network,” the company statement said.
Changing market
To this end, the airline said as part of its streamlining strategy, it would reduce its jet fleet over the course of 2021 as well as its route network to reflect the changing market.
As such, the airline said that it “has determined that 25 per cent of its workforce or about 450 positions throughout its network is surplus to its current needs”.
“In order to survive in the short to medium term, the company has to decrease the aircraft fleet to match reduced passenger demand among other initiatives. The decrease in the aircraft fleet will result in surplus labour. Surplus labour is the reason for the proposed retrenchment exercise,” it said.
CAL said it will embark on consultation with the employees and other stakeholders, with respect to treating with this surplus labour situation.
Background
In September 2020, CAL announced that it would temporarily lay off close to 600 employees at T&T and Jamaica for three months and there will be salary reductions for eight months—from October 15, 2020 to June 15, 2021 as the airline hoped to save around US$1.6 million a month.
CAL said then it was applying these “temporary measures to support its recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic”.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert had pointed out that in addition to the Government bailout of US$100 million (TT$700 million) in 2020, it had taken responsibility for a number of loans which it had in its books which the company could not service.
“So the Government is already committed to significant debt servicing on behalf of Caribbean Airlines, which is, in addition to the $700 million bailout we gave them in 2020. We cannot bail them out to the tune of US$100 million in 2021, unless the airline gets itself ready and makes itself as efficient as possible for resumption of flights,” he said.
“But I expect them to resume in the most efficient shape, and form that is available based on expert advice. I know they have been getting expert advice from aviation consultants in terms of what the airline should look like, how many planes, it should have, what routes should fly, and that sort of thing.
“I know they’ve spent their time over the last six months doing this, very careful very deliberate work, in terms of expert advice. And I assume as soon as the public health matters are resolved and whatever system is put in place to allow the resumption of flights that Caribbean Airlines will make a presentation to the wider public, the media, etc, and let everybody know what the restructured Caribbean Airlines will look like,” he had said.
The Sunday Express had reported that CAL owes over $1 billion in liabilities yet according to its 2020 management accounts, dated December 2020, it has just US$28 million in cash.