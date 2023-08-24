Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is trying to determine whether pilots submitted “false” sick leave certificates.
The Express learnt several of the pilots who called in sick submitted sick leave certificates and therefore cannot report to work, despite an injunction ordering that they do.
Pilots told the Express yesterday that a CAL human resource official called doctors and enquired whether they saw the pilots before issuing the certificates.
“They (CAL) are using bullying and intimidatory tactics,” said a pilot.
Another said the action is illegal and was a clear shot in the dark, as there is no way CAL can prove whether someone is really sick or not and patient confidentiality must be protected.
The Express contacted CAL’s communications manager, Dionne Ligoure, for comment on the sick leave queries being made, and she responded via WhatsApp: “The matter concerning pilot’s sick leave en masse is still before the court as such I am unable to make statements related to same.”
Attorney Larry Lalla, SC, told the Express yesterday that it is an offence for doctors to issue certificates that are false.
“Doctors must always remember that there is a summary offence called uttering a false document, so if they issue sick leave under false premises that is a criminal offence. The question that will arise of course is how can it be proved that the sick leave was issued under false premise,” he said.
“But a doctor can theoretically be charged if he issues a sick leave when it’s a false document. Caribbean Airlines can call up (doctors) but there is medical professional patient privilege and the doctor can say ‘I not answering that question’. So, it’s a difficult situation.
“However, you have to look at the coincidence of over 70 pilots calling in sick (93, according to CAL). It is obvious that industrial action is amiss. The question is how can CAL prove which case is genuine and which isn’t,” he said.
Over the weekend pilots called in sick en masse, which crippled the airline’s domestic and international operations.
Pilots named
CAL’s attorneys, Vanessa Gopaul, Derek Ali and Marcelle Ferdinand, obtained an injunction from the Industrial Court on Monday morning, ordering the pilots to return to work and to not call in sick en masse.
In its application for the injunction, CAL noted that under the Industrial Relations Act, civil aviation services is listed as an essential service.
It stated that Section 67(2) of the act expressly prohibits workers carrying on or engaged in an essential service from taking industrial action in connection with any such essential service.
The court document noted that since August 3, 2023, CAL has been engaged in negotiations with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) regarding revised terms and conditions of employment for its members, including wage increases for the bargaining period 2015 to 2020.
It stated that the last exchange of proposals between CAL and TTALPA took place on August 18, 2023, when TTALPA submitted a counter proposal which CAL is currently considering.
CAL stated that since the counter proposal was submitted, pilots, including reserve pilots, started calling in sick en masse, causing a disruption to the essential service.
The attorneys stated that over the period August 19 to August 20, 2023, a total of 73 pilots called in sick.
Each of those pilots telephoned the Systems Operations Control three hours before their rostered flights and indicated they were not feeling well and/or fatigued, according to the court document.
No sick leave certificates had been provided to CAL by any of the pilots, it added.
CAL provided a listing of the sick pilots which included the five TTALPA executive members—Captain Matthew Johnson, First Officer Allon Williams, First Officer Jason Wickham, First Officer Satvik Seemungal and Captain Sheldon Rampersad, who is the chairman of the negotiating committee.
The attorneys stated that as a direct result of the pilots’ sick-out, CAL was forced to cancel domestic and international flights—four flights of 77 scheduled flights on August 19, and 56 of 84 scheduled flights on August 20.
These cancellations severely affected 4,925 passengers.
Immeasurable
disruptions
The injunction application pointed out that August is a peak travel period.
The lawyers said the timing of the action of the TTALPA “reflects a high level of coordination and execution, intended to ultimately compel CAL to accept the terms of TTALPA’s said counter-proposal by causing maximum disruption to travellers and their families”.
They accused TTALPA of engaging in prohibited and illegal industrial action.
It noted that TTALPA, on August 20, had issued a press release stating it was unaware of any strike action and that it was prohibited from taking industrial action.
The attorneys stated that in that release, TTALPA neglected to call upon its members to “cease and desist” from calling in sick en masse.
“By its feigned ignorance and its action, TTALPA has sanctioned the prohibited and illegal industrial action being taken by its members,” stated the court document.
“The disruptions caused to the traveling public is immeasurable and is not quantifiable in damages. Individuals and families are stranded at airports home and abroad with no present way to get their present destination on time or at all.
“These passengers include students returning to school and University abroad. Connecting flights with other airlines are lost. Vacations ruined.
“Loved ones anxious and worried and those traveling for medical care are being placed in an untenable situation,” they stated.
CAL’s attorneys stated that if the injunction were not granted, CAL would be brought to a halt and flights scheduled from August 21-25 would have to be cancelled due to lack of pilots.
They said some 324 international flights and 142 domestic flights would have to be cancelled, affecting some 7,000 passengers.
CAL issued a release yesterday, stating it is working on restoring its operation and expects to do so by today.