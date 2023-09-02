CAL repays stranded family $20,000

Jay Bondell

back home: US cancer patient Jay Bondell, from left, Trinidad-born US resident Adrian Crichlow, 22-month-old AJ Crichlow, Allison Bondell and Fredi Bondell at the Radisson Hotel Trinidad, Port of Spain, where they spoke with the Express last week. The family has since returned home. —Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank

A family of five who came to Trinidad on vacation last month, but ended up stranded here for several days due to the Caribbean Airlines/pilots impasse, has been offered a $20,000 reimbursement by the airline.

And to demonstrate the airline’s “commitment to service excellence”, CAL has approved transportation vouchers totalling more than $12,000 which the family can use to book future flights.

The affected family comprised Trinidad-born United States resident Adrian Crichlow; his 74-year-old father-in-law, Jay Bondell; his mother-in-law, Frieda Bondell; his wife, Allison Bondell; and his 22-month-old son, AJ—all United States citizens.

In an interview with the Express last week Tuesday, Crichlow recounted how a family trip to Trinidad on August 15 for his 40th birthday ended on a sour note as a result of the CAL flight disruptions.

Their BW520 flight back to New York was scheduled to leave Trinidad on August 19, but was cancelled along with dozens of others flights.

CAL later explained that 93 pilots called in sick between August 18 and 20, hours before they were scheduled to report for duty.

CAL said this resulted in flight disruptions which affected nearly 5,000 passengers, and led to $15 million in losses for the airline.

Crichlow said that by August 21, his father-in-law’s cancer medication had run out.

Worried and desperate to get back to New York to replenish the critical medication, he said the family paid US$3,700 to book their own flight home with United Airlines.

They arrived in New York on August 23.

‘Claim settled’

In e-mails to CAL last week, Crichlow complained about the fa­mily’s “awful experience” and sought information about a reimbursement.

CAL responded, apologising for the inconvenience and assuring the matter was being looked into.

Updating the Express this week on the outcome of the issue, Crichlow said he was “very grateful for CAL’s turnaround on the matter”.

CAL, via e-mail, informed Crichlow this week that considering the disruption and the receipts he submitted for new travel arrangements, the airline had approved a reimbursement of US$2,955, which represented their United Airlines tickets (US$2,853.80) and baggage (US$101.20).

“Additionally, to demonstrate our commitment to service excellence, we have approved transpor­tation vouchers valued US$450 each (infant not included). Our voucher can be used towards the purchase of a ticket (excludes taxes and domestic tickets) for further travel with Caribbean Airlines.

“It is valid for one year from the date of issue and it can be used via our Reservations Call Centre or at one of our Ticket Offices. Our voucher cannot be extended or be redeemed for cash and will have no residual value. Kindly confirm receipt of this e-mail at your earliest convenience,” CAL wrote.

“Please note that our refund and vouchers will be in full and final settlement of this claim. Once again, we extend our apologies. We appreciate you choosing Caribbean Airlines and hope that we can serve you better in future,” the airline added.

Contacted via telephone yesterday, CAL communications manager Dionne Ligoure confirmed that CAL has begun reimbursing passengers affected by last week’s disruptions.

However, she said she was unable to access the exact figures as she was away from office.

