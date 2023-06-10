Calder Hart wins at Appeal Court

ADVERSE findings made against Calder Hart, former chairman of the Urban Development Corporation (UDeCOTT), by a commission of enquiry into the construction of the Las Alturas housing complex in Morvant have been quashed by the Court of Appeal.
A three-judge panel yesterday found that Hart was not treated fairly and deserved the right to be heard before the commissioners moved to make the adverse findings against him.
Delivering the ruling were Justices of Appeal Mark Mohammed, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson.
The ruling was in relation to a challenge brought against the judgment delivered by High Court Justice David Harris in 2020 when he found that the commission had committed no wrong in making the findings even though Hart was not allowed the opportunity to be heard.
‘Procedural fairness’
The commission had found that Hart ought to have been held accountable and liable for the losses sustained in the execution of the failed $26 million complex because of the alleged depth and extent of his role in selecting the construction site.
But in the ruling delivered yesterday, Justice Rajkumar, who wrote the judgment, stated: “It is a fundamental requirement of natural justice and procedural fairness that a person be afforded the opportunity to respond, or defend himself against, proposed adverse findings or criticism rather than being condemned unheard.”
Justices Mohammed and Wilson also endorsed the judgment, making it a unanimous one.
The commission of enquiry was launched after two of the buildings at the complex began falling apart, and since then, have had to be demolished.
The two-storey towers were part of a larger project that was initially budgeted at $67 million but the cost later increased to $90 million.
The contract for the construction of the buildings was awarded to China Jiangsu International.
The commissioners who heard the enquiry were Justice Mustapha Ibrahim, Dr Myron Wing Sang-Chin and Anthony Farrell.
Justice Ibrahim died in June 2017 in London at the age of 82.
Therefore, the legal claim was only being pursued against Wing Sang-Chin and Farrell.
During the hearing of the appeal last month, attorney Dr Lloyd Barnett, who appeared on behalf of Hart, said his client was not allowed the opportunity to be heard before the commissioners came to their findings. While Hart was invited to give evidence at the enquiry, he was unable to do so.
This was because Hart did not have the relevant documents to prepare his witness statement.
“The appellant was managing director in 2001 and the project began in 2002. The enquiry began in 2016 and he was being asked to prepare a witness statement after all of those years. He needed the relevant documents to do so,” said Barnett.
Principles of fairness
The attorney pointed out that during the course of the enquiry Hart was never informed that “adverse findings” were a possibility against him.
“He was only informed that his evidence would be of great assistance to the enquiry,” he stated.
Barnett went further to say that the commissioners acted unfairly against his client since before they finalised their report, they ought to have informed him there may be adverse findings against him and allow Hart the opportunity to be heard.
“No invitation was given to him that adverse findings can be made against him, simply that he could be of assistance. The appellant stated he could not prepare a statement without the relevant documents that were not in his possession. He requested the documents in order to prepare his witness statement (but it was not forthcoming),” stated Barnett.
Barnett had submitted that the basic principles of fairness to his client during the conduct of the enquiry were non-existent.
“The commission failed to carry out its duties and this resulted in it coming to a decision that was flawed and suspect,” he said, pointing out that the commissioners had the power to direct that Hart be disclosed with the relevant documents to have him prepare his witness statement.
“It (the commission) had the power to issue summons for the production of the documents,” he said.
Distinctly uncooperative
But King’s Counsel Richard Clayton, who appeared on behalf of Wing Sang-Chin and Farrell, had questioned what the commissioners ought to have done if Hart was not willing to testify.
He said the position taken by Hart was distinctly uncooperative and left the commission with a difficulty on the way forward.
“It was the appellant who has provoked this position by refusing to give evidence,” said Clayton.
Justice Rajkumar at that point had questioned what the difficulty would have been for the commission to re-open the commission to allow Hart the opportunity to be heard.
Clayton said that decision may call for the rehearing of evidence of witnesses who had already testified.
“I do not think the hurdle is as great as you think,” Justice Rajkumar had stated to Clayton.
Senior counsel Rishi Dass, who appeared on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General as an interested party, said his client was also of the view that Hart should have been notified that adverse findings could have been made against him, and that he should have been given the opportunity to respond.
Hart was successful in seeking to have the court quash the decision of the commissioners on the contention that there was no full and sufficient enquiry carried out by them as required under law since no reasonable steps were taken to provide him with certain documents, in order for him to testify during the enquiry.
In addition, he was also victorious in his endeavour to have a declaration made that the commissioners’ decisions were illegal, unreasonable, disproportionate, arrived at in a procedurally improper manner and amounted to an unreasonable and improper exercise of a discretion and/or are an abuse of power.