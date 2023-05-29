Call date now

THE UNITED National Congress (UNC) wants Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to call the local government election date when the Parliament convenes on The Municipal Corporations (Extension of Terms of Office and Validation) Bill, 2023 today.
Opposition MP Khadijah Ameen said yesterday Rowley was “afraid” to call the election, which he said last week would take place by August 17, 2023.
Speaking at the UNC’s Sunday media briefing, Ameen called on party supporters and the country to make a strong showing at the polls and express dissatisfaction with the Government.
She accused the Government of attempting to thwart democracy by postponing municipal elections and said the Opposition had defended voters’ rights by taking the matter to the Privy Council.
She recalled this month’s Privy Council ruling that the Government could not further postpone the election, nor extend the life of municipal corporations by one year as it had done through the Parliament in 2022.
Ameen questioned the use of taxpayers’ money by the State and said many services were not being delivered.
Ameen, a former regional corporation chairman, said the Government could not decide who the people’s local government representatives should be.
“When we go to the Parliament on Monday to participate in this bill, we hope the Prime Minister will name the date of the election if he name man,” Ameen said, stating later that the general election could be called sooner than 2025.
“Let the people vote. Stay tuned for the election date so that you can vote,” she said.
Ameen said Rowley “created a mess that you have to come to the Parliament to correct”. She said if the PM believed he was right and that the UNC and Privy Council were wrong, he should not go to the Parliament today and should pull the Municipal Bill.
Attorney General Reginald Armour will move the second reading of The Municipal Corporations (Extension of Terms of Office and Validation) Bill, 2023.
‘Stop excuses’
Ameen said, in spite of the Privy Council ruling, the country was getting excuses from Rowley.
Ameen said the UNC has been prepared for the local government election since December 2022 when the polls were due.
Rowley said in the Parliament last Wednesday that the elections would be held within a 90-day window of the May 18, 2023 Privy Council judgement.
She yesterday claimed that Opposition MPs and councillors were being met daily with increasing numbers of families who did not have food and faced increased forms of disenfranchisement.
Ameen said employment had continued to decline and wages remained stagnant in most sectors, while the cost of living increased. Ameen claimed school drop out rates were rising, as some people could not afford to send their children to school.
She said many businesses could no longer sustain the cost of operating, especially with increased costs for security. Ameen said people lived in fear of crime, while services and infrastructure also showed decline.
She accused the People’s National Movement (PNM) of destroying or failing to create some employment opportunities including in the municipal services.
Ameen said this included a failure to employ some 1,400 municipal police officers, after the Government had promised 100 officers per region, through the 14 regional corporations.
Ameen said the 1,400 were not hired within the timeframe promised and the Government was now stating it had hired some 500 officers.
She said while the State was now telling the country it had hired hundreds of litter wardens, many of those workers had been fired in 2015.
Ameen blamed a lack of litter wardens on increased garbage countrywide, saying the corporations relied on the wardens to monitor the environment and ticket offenders.
Ameen said some PNM councillors were also feeling the strain of a lack of funding and resources but were afraid to speak publicly.