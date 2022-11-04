CALL ELECTIONS

Local government elections, which were constitutionally due between December 2022 and March 2023, will not be due for another year.
This is as a result of Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi announcing yesterday that local government reform legislation will be partially proclaimed next week, allowing for changes to how the regional corporations operate.
Speaking at a virtual news conference, Al-Rawi said Cabinet had approved the partial proclamation which is expected to be done by the President next Tuesday.
Specifically, Al-Rawi said the amendments to Sections 11 and 12 of the Municipal Corporations Act will be proclaimed. These sections deal with the life and terms of local government representatives.
Al-Rawi noted that previously, local government representatives would serve a three-year term. The amendments allow for an extension of the terms of councillors and aldermen to four years.
Current councillors and aldermen whose terms were due to come to an end on December 3, 2022, will now serve until December 3, 2023. Local government elections will now be due within three months of that date.
Al-Rawi said this extension allows Government to start the journey of local government reform, including the roll-out of property tax collections which he said would put more revenue into the hands of the corporations to treat with issues like flooding and drainage.
He said the full local government reform package will be rolled out within the additional year.
“This is very important because it is now that we are able to build out in sequential order, within the period of that year and before the life of the council comes to an end, we are able to build out all the relevant sections of the law that we have passed,” said Al-Rawi.
“The next local government election will be run on the basis of the new law in its full form,” he added.
Critical works
Additionally, Al-Rawi said the partial proclamation will allow for restructuring of the corporations in a manner similar to the structure of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
This would include converting executive members to secretaries and creating separate divisions within the corporations for matters such as planning and engineering, sporting and recreation, etc.
“There will be a municipal council which is all people who are elected just like a House of Representatives comprising Government and Opposition, but there will be an executive council which will be a full-time council which is what Cabinet looks like. They are not permitted to be part time,” Al-Rawi added.
Al-Rawi said there will be further partial proclamations in due course.
Questioned whether the extension in the term of councillors and aldermen would give the Government an advantage in preparing for local government elections, Al-Rawi said that was not how he saw it.
He said all corporations would want the opportunity to receive more money in this financial year to carry out critical works.
“What it allows is for the prospect of local government to work in final form. The law has to start some time. If an election was called now without proclaiming the law, you would be dealing with the same old, same old.
“I don’t see it as a political advantage ascribed to one part or the other. I see it as an opportunity for the people of T&T to get what was promised to them in the course of the consultations that we had,” Al-Rawi said.
Remit of the PM
Asked why the proclamation could not be done after the elections had been held when originally due, Al-Rawi said if it was not done now, the Government would have to wait another three years.
Asked further if he expected any legal challenge against the partial proclamation, he said the Government would treat with such if it comes.
“This is a fully functioning democracy where there is a separation of powers. The Judiciary is there to receive any challenge that may result; and if and when that happens, the Office of the Attorney General as the representative of the State will treat with it at that point,” he said.
Asked for a date of the next local government elections, Al-Rawi said setting a date is the remit of the prime minister and he could not say.