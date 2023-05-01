Call for action on highway barriers

Former head of road safety group Arrive Alive, Sharon Inglefield, has called on the Government and Ministry of Works and Transport to see to the installation of cable and similar barriers along the nation’s highways and major roadways.
Inglefield told the Express in a telephone interview on Saturday that a lack of barriers and similar infrastructure geared towards minimising road fatalities and serious accidents should be a priority.
The road safety advocate also welcomed changes to the Class 3 permit test but called for “total reformation” of the “novice” permit system, including monitoring of licensing officers and driving instructors.
Inglefield said the lack of barriers was a “serious issue that has not been addressed”, while there had been five road deaths in 2022 from “crossovers” and three fatalities this year.
Inglefield recalled that this year’s deaths included 28-year-old Chavelle Mitcham, who was pregnant when she was killed in a fatal crash in Couva last month.
“What are they doing abut barriers,” Inglefield asked.
She noted the Government’s past statements on the issue and the assurance that barriers were to be replaced or installed in some areas, stating:
“We are tired of hearing that, meanwhile people are dying.”
Inglefield added: “The ministry (of works) has a responsibility to get that done before building any more roads in Trinidad and Tobago, in my view.”
Inglefield further stated that work should be done on creating a more effective and efficient public transport system, including the bus system.
“If we can’t maintain our roads, then why are we building more roads?” she questioned.
“We should be working on existing roads to make them safe and up to international standards, as well as our bus system.”
She went on to advocate for the total transformation of the process for new drivers, stating that there should be an “audited educational driving course for novice drivers”.
Inglefield said licensing officers taking young people onto the roadways for tests should be equipped with the proper technology and be monitored.
She called for the revamping of driving schools and for risk assessment to be included in the curriculum. Inglefield said driving lessons and additions to the Class 3 permit exam should include practicals during driving tests, on challenging road features, such as roundabouts.
There have been 29 road deaths for the year so far compared to 35 for the same period in 2022.
This is a 17 per cent reduction, TTPS road safety coordinator Brent Batson said.
He, however, lamented, “Although for 2023 there has been a significant reduction in pedestrian deaths compared to 2022 (five compared to 15) what is disturbing is 100 per cent thus far have occurred on the nation’s highways and in most cases within walking distance from walkovers or flyovers which would have eliminated the risk of crossing a six-lane highway.”