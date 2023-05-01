Call for action on highway barriers

Chavelle Mitcham

killed in crash: Chavelle Mitcham was pregnant.

Former head of road safety group Arrive Alive, Sharon Inglefield, has called on the Government and Ministry of Works and Transport to see to the installation of cable and similar barriers along the nation’s highways and major roadways.

Inglefield told the Express in a telephone interview on Saturday that a lack of barriers and similar infrastructure geared towards minimising road fatalities and serious accidents should be a priority.

Suzuki Swift

Overturned: The Suzuki Swift, in which Mitcham lost her life, lies in bushes off the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in Couva, on Wednesday, April 12.

The road safety advocate also welcomed changes to the Class 3 permit test but called for “total reformation” of the “novice” permit system, including monitoring of licensing officers and driving instructors.

Inglefield said the lack of barriers was a “serious issue that has not been addressed”, while there had been five road deaths in 2022 from “crossovers” and three fatalities this year.

Inglefield recalled that this year’s deaths included 28-year-old Chavelle Mitcham, who was pregnant when she was killed in a fatal crash in Couva last month.

“What are they doing abut barriers,” Inglefield asked.

She noted the Government’s past statements on the issue and the assurance that barriers were to be replaced or installed in some areas, stating:

“We are tired of hearing that, meanwhile people are dying.”

Inglefield added: “The ministry (of works) has a responsibility to get that done before building any more roads in Trinidad and Tobago, in my view.”

Inglefield further stated that work should be done on creating a more effective and efficient public transport system, including the bus system.

“If we can’t maintain our roads, then why are we building more roads?” she questioned.

“We should be working on existing roads to make them safe and up to international standards, as well as our bus system.”

She went on to advocate for the total transformation of the process for new drivers, stating that there should be an “audited educational driving course for novice drivers”.

Inglefield said licensing officers taking young people onto the roadways for tests should be equipped with the proper technology and be monitored.

She called for the revamping of driving schools and for risk assessment to be included in the curriculum. Inglefield said driving lessons and additions to the Class 3 permit exam should include practicals during driving tests, on challenging road features, such as roundabouts.

There have been 29 road deaths for the year so far compared to 35 for the same period in 2022.

This is a 17 per cent reduction, TTPS road safety coordinator Brent Batson said.

He, however, lamented, “Although for 2023 there has been a significant reduction in pedestrian deaths compared to 2022 (five compared to 15) what is disturbing is 100 per cent thus far have occurred on the nation’s highways and in most cases within walking distance from walkovers or flyovers which would have eliminated the risk of crossing a six-lane highway.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Call for action on highway barriers

Call for action on highway barriers

Former head of road safety group Arrive Alive, Sharon Inglefield, has called on the Government and Ministry of Works and Transport to see to the installation of cable and similar barriers along the nation’s highways and major roadways.

Inglefield told the Express in a telephone interview on Saturday that a lack of barriers and similar infrastructure geared towards minimising road fatalities and serious accidents should be a priority.

Senator new NCIC head

Senator new NCIC head

Senator Deoroop Teemal has been elected president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC).

Other officers to the NCIC board of directors were recently elected for a two-year period as follows: First vice-president: Surujdeo Mangaroo, second vice-president: Leanne Dianne Dookie, secretary: Bramha Beharrysingh, assistant secretary: Sarika Boodoo, treasurer: Nirmala Ramsaran, assistant treasurer: Nisha Baksh-Lutchmedial, and communication officer: Kuldeep Gangapersad

First-time author wins top prize

First-time author wins top prize

AYANNA Lloyd Banwo, the author of her first novel, When We Were Birds, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature at the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

Lloyd Banwo walked away with the grand prize of US$10,000 on Saturday night when it was announced that she had come out on top of two other authors—Anthony Joseph and Ira Mathur.

Pundit warned against ‘dangerous generalisations’

Pundit warned against ‘dangerous generalisations’

Religious leaders should be offering solutions and initiatives to aid in the fight against crime rather than making statements to further divide the society.

This according to Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, historian and lecturer in gender, racial and colonial history at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).

FOOLISH RACE TALK

FOOLISH RACE TALK

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday blasted a pundit and the Opposition Leader for comments on race and crime.

While the Prime Minister did not identify the pundit by name, he made a clear reference to Pundit Satyanand Maharaj who told reporters on Wednesday that urban youths from the East-West Corridor were responsible for crime in Aranjuez and were targeting people of East Indian ethnicity.

Recommended for you