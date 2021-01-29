The People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council is asking the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago and the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to get involved in resolving the 6-6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) impasse.
On the heels of the Prime Minister’s statement that the Government stands ready to approach the Parliament to assist in resolving the problem, if required, the PNM Tobago Council has responded.
In a media release yesterday, Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine said the situation has revealed a fundamental defect in the THA Act.
Noting that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Thursday at a news conference that the Government stood ready to approach the Parliament to fix the problem, Davidson-Celestine said this process of solving the difficulty must not be a “hasty” one.
“It will involve the Parliament, the Elections and Boundaries Commission, the assembly and, of course, the people of Tobago,” Davidson-Celestine said.
She said the PNM Tobago Council recognised that certain steps have to be taken to facilitate the return to the polls, and “this is the path the PNM will support”.
She rejected the coin-flipping suggestion as a means of resolution, referring to a post-inauguration news conference held by Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Assemblyman Farley Augustine, at which he suggested the flipping of a coin to determine the leadership of the THA.
“Our people deserve better,” said Davidson-Celestine. “Democracy dictates that the people have the right to make this decision for themselves. Any administration must have the approval of the majority of the electorate. This is why the PNM, even with the popular majority, is willing to go back to the voters—we must let the people choose,” she said.
She said Augustine “flip-flopped” on the issue of the popular vote, suggesting at first that the popular vote should determine who controlled the assembly, until it was revealed it was the PNM which had the popular vote.
She then asked rhetorically why Augustine and PDP leader Watson Duke were reluctant to return to the polls. “What are Farley and Watson so afraid of?” she asked.
The release from the Tobago Council said the PDP had not contacted the PNM.
The PDP said last evening it is heading to the court on Monday morning to ask for an interpretation of the THA law and the procedures to be followed in the current impasse.
In a statement, the PDP also called for a meeting with the PNM, so that “both sides can act in a manner that the people of Tobago expect of responsible leaders”.
The PDP said returning to the polls under the current law means it is mathematically possible to have another electoral tie.
“It is nonsensical to return to the polls without fixing the flaws (in the THA Act) first,” the party said.
The PDP said it was not afraid of fresh elections, but the law needed to be addressed first to avoid the risk of repeating the 6-6 tie without a clear legal mechanism to treat with it.
It said to trigger a fresh election, the national Parliament would have to act.
But, it said, the Prime Minister had already washed his hands like Pontius Pilate.
Rowley said his Government stood ready to table new legislation in Parliament to assist in resolving the crisis if needed.
The PDP said the PNM Tobago Council needed to share its “legal advice” with the public.
It argued the PNM lost more in this election that it gained, adding the PDP received 5,261 more votes and four more seats than it did in the 2017 THA election.
Attorney George calls
for resignations
The 12 assemblymen and women who were sworn in at Thursday’s inauguration will begin to receive their salaries of $11,320 per month, plus a transportation allowance of $3,900 per month and other perks (a car loan of $250,000 and exemption from duties and taxes up to a certain limit for a motor vehicle). They are also expected to receive the allowances required to run their constituencies.
The executive council, consisting of the Chief Secretary and other secretaries, which was established under the previous assembly remain in office until the new chief secretary is appointed as law stipulates.
Attorney Martin George yesterday called for the resignations from office or the revocations of the appointments of the persons who are no longer members of the Tobago House of Assembly, but whom, by virtue of Section 36 of the THA Act, are legally entitled to continue in office.
The eight persons to whom this would apply are those who lost the THA election and also councillors appointed under the last THA.
George said notwithstanding “the strict legal position that from a moral, ethical and common-sense position, these persons should no longer continue to hold those secretary and assistant secretary positions or portfolios and they should do the honourable thing and resign”.
George called upon Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis to advise the President, under Section 36 of the THA Act, to revoke the appointments of:
1. Jomo Pitt—Secretary of Sport
2. Hayden Spencer—Secretary of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries
3. Kelvin Charles—Secretary of Innovation Education & Energy
4. Kwesi Des Vignes—Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries & the Environment
5. Marsha Osmond—Assistant
Secretary in the Division of Education
6. Shomari Hector—Assistant Secretary in the Division of Tourism Transportation & Culture
7. Sheldon Cunningham—Assistant Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries & the Environment
8. Nadine Stewart-Phillips—
Assistant Secretary of Health, Wellness & Family Development.
Avoiding gerrymandering
Meanwhile, social scientist and former chairman of Tobago Forwards and former Tobago Organisation of the people (TOP) candidate Anselm Richards, who served on the THA Constitution Reform Committee set up by the People’s Partnership government, suggested yesterday that the THA Act be amended to allow for either an extra seat or three additional seats, determined by proportional representation (PR) and not first past the post.
This would avoid the gerrymandering of seats to create the additional seats, he said, adding the concept of a mix between first past the post and PR was introduced in local government in Trinidad in 2013. The PNM has been fundamentally opposed to proportional representation.