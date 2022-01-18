Call for more beach hours in Tobago

Tourism stakeholders in Tobago are calling for beaches to be opened longer than up to 2 p.m.

Visitors from the UK are also calling for the beaches to be opened longer.

UK citizen Simon Laidler, who told the Express he was surprised by the beach restrictions, arrived on the recent British Airways flight that landed at the ANR Robinson International Airport.

“Coming from the UK we can’t understand why the beaches are not opened all day. Fresh air, lots of space, healthy living.

“We would love the beaches to be opened until 5 p.m., please. So we can sail all day, as we love wind surfing,” Laidler said.

Counting the cost

Brett Kenny of Radical Sports Tobago said he continues to count his losses.

“We attract clients months and months in advance, so we have had to cancel our January business because of the previous beach closure.

“It took too long to get to 2 o’ clock and even that time is not enough. We had to cancel groups for February up till the 15th of the month.

“These are like international people who come in small groups and windsurf, but they need to have a full day,” Kenny said.

Police are on patrol to ensure people are not in the sea after the 2 p.m. deadline.

Six o’clock suggestion

Owner of Traditions Bar and Grill, Benson Hanomansingh, told the Express yesterday, “Now that you have extended it to 2 p.m. people can spread it a little more, because there was a rush for the noon. The beaches should be open until 6 p.m.”

Owner of Tobago Waterholics, Alex Nedd, said stakeholders in the water-sport industry have been disrespected for far too long.

Nedd’s comments comes as the Sailing Association was granted permission to hold its programmes in Trinidad.

“If safe zones are made for bars, why can’t water sports be a safe zone. Establishments like myself, kayaks, these simple tours, there is no congregation,” Nedd said.

