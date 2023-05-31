Call for probe at Heliport

Police have confirmed that the Venezuelan woman who “left” the Coast Guard-manned immigration station at the Heliport in Chaguaramas three weeks ago, after reporting that she was sexually abused there, has been found.
Police Service DCP (Intelligence and Investigations) Curt Simon told the Express via phone on Monday night that the woman was picked up by Central Division Police last Friday morning, and is now at the Immigration Detention Centre in Aripo.
He said the woman “left” the facility “on her own volition” and did not “disappear” from the Heliport, as was being said.
At a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Human Rights on Friday, held to address the treatment of migrants, executive director of the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) Denise Pitcher brought the issue to light as she raised concerns about the alleged sexual abuse of female detainees at the Heliport.
Now, Pitcher is calling on Government to launch an investigation into the operations of the Heliport which is manned by the Coast Guard.
Earlier Friday, DCP Simon informed the JSC that Carenage police were continuing enquiries into the incident.
Director of the Counter-Trafficking Unit of the Police Service Dr Samantha Chaitram confirmed at the hearing that three weeks ago there was an “escape” and “absconding” of a woman at the facility.
On April 6, a man claiming to be the boyfriend of the young woman made a plea on social media site TikTok for the public’s help in finding her.
The post said the woman was arrested by police at a bar in Central Trinidad and was subsequently taken to the Heliport.
“Please help. My girlfriend (name called) is a Venezuelan woman who was arrested by police and was locked up at the Heliport in Chaguaramas...She told me that Venezuelan girls locked up there are forced to provide sexual services to male Coast Guard officers in exchange for phone calls, food and other needs on a daily basis. They are threatened that they will be locked up in a container in the sun if they tell anyone. I went to drop some clothes for her yesterday and I was told that she was allowed to leave. Immigration and Coast Guard not giving me any information,” the TikTok post said.
Speaking to the Express on Monday, Pitcher renewed calls for a probe into the operations of the Heliport.
Ahead of Friday’s JSC, she sent a letter to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds expressing her “deep concern” about the operations at the Heliport and highlighting “the alleged sexual abuse of female detainees by staff responsible for the administration of the facility”.
“There is currently an investigation into the disappearance of one female detainee who had been reported missing after she made claims of being allegedly sexually abused at the Heliport,” the letter dated May 22 stated.
Pitcher told the Express that Hinds was yet to respond to or acknowledge receipt of the letter.
She said she hoped that, coming out of the JSC, CCHR and other human rights organisations will be able to access the Heliport to ensure that detainees are being treated according to international human rights standards.
At the JSC, she highlighted that they were restricted from accessing the facility, an issue she also raised in her letter to Hinds.
“This facility is housed within a military base where access is restricted, which is in violation of human rights standards and principles, which emphasises that access be granted to family members, attorneys and humanitarian/human rights organisations and is administered by members of the Coast Guard, which means that verification of the allegations of sexual abuse within this facility is difficult to achieve,” she stated in her letter.
Pitcher said on Monday that even if CCHR is not allowed access to the Heliport, the Ombudsman or an independent body that the Government is comfortable with should be allowed in to monitor or verify that detainees are being properly treated.
The Heliport, located on a military base, was opened in 2020 as an immigration station for illegal immigrants until they were assessed by Immigration for their landing issues and repatriated.
It also served as a Covid-19 quarantine and screening centre.
“The conditions at the Heliport are way better than at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo but it is not being operated under the same practices as IDC. The Coast Guard is running it. It’s not detention officials. The Coast Guard officers have their own specific mandate. Immigration detention officials have their own specific mandate, and people are hired based on the skills required for a particular job. The Coast Guard’s job is not to look after immigration detention,” Pitcher said.
“That was a response during Covid but that reason no longer exists,” she added.
The Express tried reaching Hinds via phone on Monday to find out if an investigation would be launched into the Heliport’s operations.
At 7.45 a.m. on Monday he responded, saying he was unable to speak at the time.
He did not respond to subsequent calls or messages.
When contacted for an update yesterday, an Immigration Division official told the Express to direct all queries to the Ministry of National Security.
At the JSC, Simon confirmed that it was not the first time that police have had to visit the heliport.
“On another occasion, we did get some information that caused us to venture to that port at Chaguaramas. And even then while we would have interviewed at least 30 persons detained there, we did not receive any information or evidence that would take us further into the information that we had initially received,” Simon said.
He said police had no control over detention centres and, therefore, could only respond when reports of sexual exploitation were made.
Venezuelan activist Yesenia Gonzalez has also raised concerns about the Heliport, saying on Sunday that migrants complained that conditions at the facility were inhumane and included sexual abuse and manipulation.