Call for probes into PM’s townhouse purchase

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, on behalf of his client Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, sent letters yesterday to the Integrity Commission and to the Police Commissioner, calling for separate investigations into Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

In his letter to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, Ramlogan requested that the Fraud Squad and the Anti-Corruption Bureau launch an immediate investigation into the alleged undervaluing of two luxury townhouses at Inez Gate, Tobago.

The letter noted that Rowley purchased the townhouse for $1.2 million and his daughter also acquired a townhouse for that same price.

Ramlogan stated that the stamp duty endorsement on the deed shows the property was assessed, which means the actual market value of the said townhouse was valued at and adjudged to cover $1,680,000.

It noted this clearly shows that Rowley purchased the townhouse for substantially less than the market value and “at minimum, he was getting a property worth $1,680,000 for $1,200,000 from Mr (Allan) Warner”.

The letter added that this was an “astonishing discount”, given that Inez Investments lists the property for $1,750,000 on its website.

