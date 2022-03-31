Councillor for Caratal/Tortuga Jennalee Ramoutar-Ramsaroop has called on newly-appointed Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi to replace one of the community’s main wooden bridges with a Bailey bridge.
Ramoutar-Ramsaroop said villagers have suffered for many years with the crumbling bridge, which has not only affected their lives, but their livelihoods.
Several employees from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation were on-site at the Lightbourne bridge, Gasparillo, on Monday when the work crew removed some of the worn wooden planks.
Speaking to the media at the location, Ramoutar-Ramsaroop said: “We are in the village of Lightbourne, where we are trying to mend this bridge again. Time and time again, residents have to pull money out of their pockets to repair this bridge because it is the main access bridge to and from the area. There are a lot of farmers who utilise this bridge, too.
“We repaired this bridge about five months ago, and today residents have to come and buy planks to fix it. The Government is supposed to be providing it for us. Imagine the rest of the world is doing infrastructural amenities for their citizens. In Trinidad, instead of moving forward, we are going backward.”
She said previous local government minister Kazim Hosein promised them a Bailey bridge, but it never materialised.
Ramoutar-Ramsaroop referred to Al-Rawi as “Mr Smooth Talker” and “fancy suit”. She called on the minister to back up his words with action.
“I want him to come down here and see what the residents have to face. People can’t be taking money out of their pockets to purchase planks to do Government business. In these hard economic times, when people have lost their jobs and you have children to send to school, sick people to see about, and to put food on the table, where are they going to get money to get that?” she said.
Community activist and resident Ralph Sawh echoed the sentiments of the councillor.
“The community has had to raise money numerous times to repair the bridge. Each plank cost over $1,800. How long are we going to do this?” he asked.
“This is one of the main bridges on Lightbourne Road. It is a busy road. It is a road that is normally a bypass from the traffic at Gasparillo. This road is also used by people from Whiteland, Williamsville, Piparo, and even from Tabaquite as a shortcut from Forres Park flyover. It is the main road that needs upgrading. All the bridges on this road are already concrete except this bridge. For many months these planks and this bridge have been dilapidated.
“We are changing some planks this morning and runners underneath. A couple of months ago, the villagers had to get together to raise money and buy these planks, which were costly. The corporation is quite willing, and they sympathise with us, but the story is always the same—we do not have any money,” Sawh said.
“We keep going in circles. It is a big farming community, but we have been treated with scant courtesy. We are always left behind. All of our pleas fall on deaf ears. If you close this road, everybody is cut off from here. We need something to be done. We hear the things done outside the community in Port of Spain and different places and everybody gets what they want.
“We need a proper concrete bridge. We have been lobbying for over 30 years for a concrete bridge, and nothing has happened,” he said.
Sawh questioned where taxpayers’ dollars went.
Ramoutar-Ramsaroop and Sawh said the replacement of the Lightbourne bridge in Gasparillo is long overdue.
“We don’t want a wooden bridge. We want a concrete bridge or a Bailey bridge. We don’t want any more repairs here again. We will keep nagging and begging these officials to do their job. We shouldn’t have to be doing that—that is what they are getting paid for. Money was passed in the budget for things like this. Where is it?” said Ramoutar-Ramsaroop.
“We need to get this done as soon as possible,” she added.