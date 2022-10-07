Arima Mayor Cagney Casimire says it will take some time for areas across the borough to fully recover from the effects of Wednesday’s inclement weather as some areas sustained major infrastructural damage.
Casimire is now calling for the establishment of a “climate fund” that could be immediately accessed in disaster circumstances.
Arima and environs were among the areas hardest hit by flooding on Wednesday as a tropical wave drenched both Trinidad and Tobago with rain, causing rivers to overflow their banks.
While the water had receded yesterday, Casimire said a massive clean-up effort is required.
He said there were several landslips that needed to be quickly remedied, as well as damage to drains, walls and bridges.
“Apart from clean-up, there is some drain infrastructure that needs to be repaired, our bridges too. Our clean-up operations will take more than a week. We have several of our burgesses, their walls fell into drains, and these are full, long walls...it will take us some time before we can get that cleaned up.
“We have some trees that came down across the river which we have to cut and move away. Most of the things we have to do, in terms of infrastructure repair and maintenance, it will take us awhile,” he said.
Casimire said the corporation is still in the stage of identifying all the damage and taking note of what repairs are needed.
But he said funding is a challenge.
“We use our existing funding to do that, and that is really in terms of making sure the equipment is ready to do the clean-up work,” he said.
“We have one tractor which we recently repaired that is back in service and we have two backhoes to assist us, but we are also assisting people in the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) region, so we are also sharing our resources with TPRC, especially since they are more heavily affected than we are.”
He said funding was also needed to assist people with food and other items.
“Right now, we are identifying people who would need some support who have been affected, their homes flooded and they would have lost freezers and food items. If we could assist them, through the ministry, to get some food resources and help them further.
Casimire said this highlighted the need for a dedicated disaster fund.
“We need to have a climate fund that we could draw down on depending on the impacts of the disasters we are having. Because the Green Fund is a little more difficult to access as far as registration and certain processes...but we need immediate relief,” he said.
Some level of normalcy
The Tunapuna/Piarco region was also hard hit on Wednesday, with many areas experiencing severe flooding and landslides.
TPRC vice-chairman Travis Williams told the Express that teams from the corporation were out with backhoes and equipment removing debris and clearing watercourses throughout the day yesterday.
Water trucks were also going through the affected communities, washing away mud and sludge from the streets.
Additionally, Williams said work is being done on the Caroni River which burst its banks on Wednesday.
“We would have lost some of the material on the side of the bank; we are about to take some material there to restore that....”
Williams said items such as mattresses and food supplies were provided to those who needed such relief, and the region is starting to recover.
“It is back to some level of normalcy. Clean-up efforts will continue to ensure we bring the region back to some level of stability.”
Chairman of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLRC) Anthony Roberts said clean-up efforts in his region are ongoing, though this district was not as badly affected.
Roberts said there was no major flooding, but several areas experienced landslides.
He added that $1.4 million from the corporation’s unspent balances has been allocated to assist burgesses who were affected by the landslides.