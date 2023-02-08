Call in ‘Magician Mumford’

Call in the Amazing Mumford.
That was the suggestion of Opposition Senator Wade Mark as he posed questions to the Attorney General yesterday about the disappearance and reappearance of the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman file.
As Attorney General Reginald Armour skirted questions about the “lost-and-found” Naipaul-Coolman file, Mark suggested that the AG provide the information on the file to “Magician Mumford”.
The Amazing Mumford is a magician from Sesame Street whose magic words, “A la peanut butter sandwiches!”, don’t often produce the desired effect.
Under Urgent Questions, Mark asked the Attorney General to state where the missing file had been found, in view of the release from lead investigator Justice Stanley John (retired) that he had been informed by acting Solicitor General Karleen Seenath that the file (which had disappeared on June 23, according to the AG) had been handed over to her on Monday.
In responding, the AG indicated the last line of John’s release had stated that the “reappearance” of the file formed part of the investigation.
“Against the background of that last statement (line) by Justice Stanley John, I do not propose to answer the question, which is the subject of a continuing investigation, which is for the investigating team to investigate and to report on in due course,” Armour said to sustained desk-thumping support from the Government benches.
Mark then asked if the Attorney General could advise the Senate who handed the “lost-and-found” file to the acting Solicitor General.
Armour reiterated that the subject of the reappearance, who handed over the file or who located it, continued to be part of the investigation by John, on which he would report in due course.
Mark asked if the Attorney General could tell “Magician Mumford” whether the documents that went missing were contained in the file.
The question provoked laughter from his Opposition colleagues, and objections from People’s National Movement (PNM) Senator Laurel Lezama that Mark was using “rude and insulting language”.
Senate President Nigel De Freitas disallowed the question.