Call in ‘Magician Mumford’

Opposition Senator Wade Mark speaks in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday.

Call in the Amazing Mumford.

That was the suggestion of Opposition Senator Wade Mark as he posed questions to the Attorney General yesterday about the disappearance and reappearance of the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman file.

As Attorney General Reginald Armour skirted questions about the “lost-and-found” Naipaul-Coolman file, Mark suggested that the AG provide the information on the file to “Magician Mumford”.

The Amazing Mumford is a magician from Sesame Street whose magic words, “A la peanut butter sandwiches!”, don’t often produce the desired effect.

Under Urgent Questions, Mark asked the Attorney General to state where the missing file had been found, in view of the release from lead investigator Justice Stanley John (retired) that he had been informed by acting Solicitor General Karleen Seenath that the file (which had disappeared on June 23, accor­ding to the AG) had been handed over to her on Monday.

In responding, the AG indicated the last line of John’s release had stated that the “reappearance” of the file formed part of the investigation.

“Against the background of that last statement (line) by Justice Stanley John, I do not propose to answer the question, which is the subject of a continuing investigation, which is for the investiga­ting team to investigate and to report on in due course,” Armour said to sustained desk-thumping support from the Government benches.

Mark then asked if the Attorney General could advise the Senate who handed the “lost-and-found” file to the acting Solicitor General.

Armour reiterated that the subject of the reappearance, who handed over the file or who loca­ted it, continued to be part of the investigation by John, on which he would report in due course.

Mark asked if the Attorney General could tell “Magician Mumford” whether the documents that went missing were contained in the file.

The question provoked laughter from his Opposition colleagues, and objections from People’s National Movement (PNM) Senator Laurel Lezama that Mark was using “rude and insulting language”.

Senate President Nigel De Frei­tas disallowed the question.

Chutney Soca Monarch to honour late Anil Bheem

Chutney Soca Monarch to honour late Anil Bheem

THE 2023 Chutney Soca Monarch has been dedicated to the memory of deceased entertainer and radio personality Anil Bheem, The Vocalist.

Bheem was carded to perform at the opening of the finals to be held at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on February 17.

Daly not letting State off the hook

Daly not letting State off the hook

The reappearance of the previously "missing" malicious prose­cution file involving the nine former murder accused in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman case, while significant, was not his main concern, senior counsel Martin Daly said yesterday.

'Missing' file reappears

‘Missing’ file reappears

A high-ranking judicial officer is said to be the person behind the re-emergence of the "missing" file at the centre of the $20 million Vindra Naipaul-Coolman malicious prose­cution scandal.

The timeline of the bizarre events raises many unanswered questions, including who now "handed over" the file to the acting Solicitor General after the AG said last week that it had "disappeared".

