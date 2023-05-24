Call local election now

IT is clear that based on the Privy Council ruling in the appeal brought by a political and social activist against the postponement of local government election that the election must be called as soon as possible, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) stated yesterday.
The Government must also consider validating legislation to remedy any illegality that may have ensued because of the postponement of the election, the LATT added.
In a media release issued yesterday evening, the LATT expressed its views on the judgment as well as a warning issued by Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, just hours after the ruling last Thursday in which he said persons, including the media, may have to face contempt of court proceedings if they misrepresented what the judgment actually stated.
The LATT however stated that there is a constitutional right to freedom of expression and contempt of court proceedings can only be brought if a person attempts to interfere with the administration of justice.
In this instance, the matter has already been completed and, therefore, the question of contempt of court does not arise.
Said the LATT: “The law of contempt postulates the fundamental supremacy of law and aims to punish persons who interfere with the administration of justice. Whilst its application is wide-ranging, it is important to keep in mind that the Constitution also protects freedom of expression and freedom of the press. Fair comment on a matter of public interest is therefore allowed.
“...The Attorney General is alleged to have said that any misrepresentation by the press of the findings of the Privy Council to the effect that the Government had usurped people’s constitutional rights could border on contempt. The Attorney General alluded that neither the Court of Appeal nor any of the five judges of the Privy Council had found such effect.
“In this, the Attorney General is correct, and he is reported to say that the Government intends to abide by the decision. However, press commentary or public commentary, even if they do overstate or misinterpret the ruling of the Privy Council, would not be a contempt of court,” the release added.
The LATT said the law lords found in its majority three-to-two judgment that the changes to sections 11 and 12 of the Municipal Corporations Act brought into effect by the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act of 2022 could not lawfully extend the terms of office of present councillors and aldermen from three years to four years.
The reasoning behind that finding is in keeping with the principle of legislative interpretation whereby legislation does not ordinarily have a retroactive effect, it added.
“In other words, the majority decision of the Privy Council is that citizens had voted councillors in for a three-year term, and Cabinet could not lawfully extend that term by interpreting the sections as having a retroactive effect,” stated the release.
The release stated that commentary on a matter of public importance, including even misleading or misinformed commentary, is protected by freedom of expression and freedom of the press. Furthermore, commentary on the instant decision cannot interfere with the already completed Privy Council matter and, therefore, cannot have the effect of interfering with the administration of justice.
“Further still, in light of the ruling of the Privy Council, public discussions surrounding whether the actions of local government bodies after the expiration of their three-year terms are null and void are valid ones and are protected by the Constitution.
“The clear implications of the Privy Council’s ruling are that the Government must call local government elections as soon as possible and must consider validating legislation to remedy any illegality that may have ensued as a result of the postponement of local government elections,” the release stated.