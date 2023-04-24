CALL THA ELECTION NOW

Prime MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley is calling on the now independent members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to seek a fresh mandate from the people of Tobago by calling an election.
“If the independent political aspirants of the disintegrated PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots) wish to be taken seriously by the central government and the people of Tobago then the Chief Secretary would do well to make arrangements for an early election within the same time frame that he is making to register a new political party with the Elections and Boundaries Commission,” Rowley said in a media release yesterday.
The Express tried reaching Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Deputy Chief Secretary Faith B.Yisrael for comment yesterday, but they did not respond to calls.
According to the THA Act, in order for a return to the polls, a resolution for the Assembly to be dissolved must first be passed by a majority of the members of the THA.
Section 22 of the Act states:
“(1) The Assembly shall continue for four years from the date of its first sitting after any primary election, and shall then stand dissolved, unless the Assembly, by resolution, dissolves itself at an earlier date. (2) The President, after consultation with the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary, shall fix the date of a primary election, which date shall not be earlier than the expiration of two months after the dissolution of the Assembly nor later than the expiration of three months after that dissolution.
The Watson Duke-founded PDP defeated the PNM 14-1 at the December 6, 2021 polls.
In December last year, 13 elected THA members, including Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Deputy Chief Secretary Faith B.Yisrael, resigned from the party and announced that they would continue to serve in the THA as independents.
Augustine subsequently committed to continuing on with the mandate of the PDP, amid calls for fresh elections.
The mass resignations came three months after Duke fired Augustine and two others as PDP deputies, following a rift over funding for the Roxborough Folk Performers.
Earlier this month, Augustine and his team announced the formation of their own political party - the Tobago People’s Party.
Childish attack
on licensing officers
In his media release yesterday, Rowley said, in full public view, the elected members of the PDP, through a series of expulsions and withdrawals, had created a situation where the business of the THA executive had “ended up in the hands of a self-serving group of independents”.
He said while they were under no legal requirement to resign their positions, the independents had no mandate from the people of Tobago. He noted as well that a brand new political party was now spawned with an intention to take its place within the walls of the THA.
“Should this occur without an election, this resultant executive authority, without reference to the Tobago electorate, would run counter to the espoused lofty ‘principles’ being espoused, of nurturing democracy from the ground up when it is time to form a party but dispense with the basic tenets “for the people, by the people” democracy when it is time to hold on to office to the exclusion of the electorate,” the Prime Minister said.
Rowley expressed concern about certain actions of the executive that were “perpetrated” under their “warped interpretation of T&T Constitution and the THA Act”, adding, “the political aspirants would do well to begin this humbling process by subjecting themselves to the electorate before it is too late.”
Among the “actions” Rowley pointed to were, “The childish wanton attack on officers of the Transport Department of Trinidad and Tobago in the discharge of their duty in Tobago and the demand by the Secretary of Infrastructure and Transport, that licensing officers from Trinidad not be allowed to function in Tobago.”