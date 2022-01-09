Call to ban fireworks: SUPPORT FOR STUART

Two more government ministers have expressed support for a ban on fireworks.
Their support comes one day after Energy Minister and Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young said fireworks should not be sold to members of the public and were a waste of foreign exchange.
Young expressed these views in a statement on Saturday, as he called on his constituents and the wider public to participate in the consultation process as the Government seeks to bring legislation to regulate the use of fireworks.
The renewed discussion surrounding fireworks comes following a New Year’s Day tragedy where 25 people were left homeless after four houses in Young’s constituency were destroyed by fire.
Young, who visited the scene of the fire when it occurred, lamented that fireworks are dangerous and cause a nuisance to both people and animals. “I also personally think that fireworks utilise (waste) foreign exchange and are literally burning up foreign exchange unnecessarily,” he said. “Foreign exchange that is better allocated to more sustainable and useful items.”
Minister of Public Utilities and MP for Lopinot/Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales told the Express yesterday he is in full support of his colleague’s statements, as it is a disruption to people’s lives and animals.
“This thing should be ban…a matter a fact I find we have taken too long to regulate this fireworks industry. How many homes are we waiting for to be burnt down and people left homeless? Is time we move forward and it must be dealt with for the sake of citizens and animals,” Gonzales said.
He questioned why people were spending so much money on fireworks, when the food prices have been increasing, and fireworks were not more important than eating. “I stand ready on behalf of my constituents as well, who have complained of the fireworks to move this legislation in order to ban the public,” Gonzales added.
Also commenting on the issue was Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat who said via WhatsApp yesterday he has been an advocate of a complete ban on fireworks even before his appointment.
“Since my appointment I have supported the views of the Zoological Society that there be a complete ban. I commissioned work on the modernisation of our animal welfare laws and an outcome of that work from the animal welfare activists is a ban on fireworks. I endorsed that recommendation.
“I acknowledge that the final decision will be made by the Cabinet based on competing views and interests and I would leave that decision up to the Cabinet and ultimately the Parliament,” Rambharat wrote.
Asked for his view, Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell said: “As a member of the Law Review Committee, a subcommittee of the Cabinet, I don’t think it prudent of me to express a personal bias or give personal opinion no on the matter at this time. There have been long-standing issues with recreational fireworks in society, and there have been strident views for and against the use of fireworks. It is for this reason that the Cabinet, through the Attorney General, has put the Law Reform Committee’s draft policy and legislation to the public for its comment through a consultative process in the spirit of democracy.”
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said while he did not want to give his thoughts just yet, he expressed that it is prudent to allow public consultations to take place and then the Cabinet will decide going forward.
Last Friday, the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA) also stressed that the draft legislation is not the Government’s final policy, and no final decision would be made without consultation with stakeholders and the public.
lPermit required for the discharge of fireworks on a public holiday and on December 31.
lPeople can use fireworks without a permit on these days for stipulated times:
On a public holiday-for one hour between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. On December 31 from 11.30 p.m. to 1 a.m. the next day.
lA person shall not discharge any fireworks unless he holds a valid permit issued by the Police Commissioner. Only persons 18 and older can obtain a permit.
lThe permit authorising the discharge of fireworks shall have details such as the type of fireworks, amount of fireworks, location, date and time during which the fireworks may be discharged and will only be valid for what is outlined.
lWhen a person obtains a permit for the use of fireworks, at least 14 days before the discharge of the said fireworks, information must be provided to four bodies: Fire Service, Civil Aviation Authority, Environmental Management Authority; and Municipal Corporation responsible for the municipality in which the fireworks are to be discharged.
lA person may discharge fireworks on any land belonging to him or on any other privately owned land where the written permission of the owner of said land has been first obtained authorising the discharge of fireworks.
lA person shall not discharge fireworks in such a manner as might create danger or constitute a nuisance to any person or property, or cause or allow any unsafe act or omission during the discharge of fireworks.
lA person shall not discharge fireworks in, on or onto any house, vehicle or street.
lChildren are allowed to discharge toy fireworks only with the supervision of a parent or guardian.
lFireworks must not be discharged within a half-mile radius of a certain areas such as: hospital, home for the elderly, zoo, forest reserve, national park, farm where animals are reared.
*Where a police officer has reason to believe that a person is committing or has committed an offence and in breach of the proposed law then he shall issue to the person a fixed penalty notice charging him with the commission of such offence and requiring him to pay the fixed penalty within a 14 day period. * Citizens can appeal the fixed penalty ticket and if the district court judge decides in favour of the appellant, the person will be refunded the penalty paid.