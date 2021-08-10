Call to be vaccinated

The arrival of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus in this country is inevitable, and as such, citizens are being urged once again to get vaccinated.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh reiterated this appeal yesterday while speaking to the media at the Field Hospital, located at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain.
At the time, Deyalsingh was leading Commander of US Southern Command (Southcom) Admiral Craig S Faller on a tour of the facilities, which had been donated by the agency’s Humanitarian Assistance Programme. Southcom has donated 73 hospitals to 25 nations, including Trinidad and Tobago, to help in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.
Deyalsingh noted at this time the field facilities were not filled, but with the arrival of the Delta variant, he expected the situation to drastically change.
“But there is only so much physical capacity you can build. At the end of the day, we can establish ten of these field facilities. But where are you getting the doctors, the nurses, the radiologists, the patient care escorts, the laboratory support, and so on? No country in the world can double and triple the personnel required to mount that type of response.
“Now, that would have also been my answer three months ago as well. But three months later, we have a solution. We have immunisation in this fight. And that is what? Vaccinations. If more and more people become vaccinated, you will not have the need for more and more physical capacity, and that is what every country in the world is battling with now. To get the message across to people that for you not to become a mortality statistic, an ICU statistic, to avoid severe disease, please, simply put, be vaccinated,” Deyalsingh said.
Vaccination was particularly important as the minister noted this country had a high rate of people with non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.
“Added to that, we have a very wide population where different parts of the country will mix on a daily basis. Put together all these things, it will constitute to a higher level of transmissibility,” Deyalsingh said, adding this was why the borders of T&T had taken so long to reopen.
Teamwork
Admiral Faller thanked the minister for his hospitality and noted the only way for the region to combat the Covid-19 virus was by working together.
“As we walk through, you will hear the stories of lives saved, and see what the difference that this hospital has made. It strikes me not as a donation but as an investment. It is an investment in our shared security. As health security is national security. And it’s an investment in this hemisphere and in our shared vision for a secured and free and prosperous hemisphere.
“And we can’t fight this enemy, or any enemy, alone. Teamwork wins. Whether it’s on the battlefield or in the hospital, that’s how we are going to come through this together. As long as our relationship, the shared history of our two countries, continues on mutual respect and values, we will continue in this investment in our future,” Faller said.
He said Covid-19 was able to do something many thought was impossible—bring people together to fight a common enemy.
“When was the last time in the world where every country has had to fight the same enemy? Simultaneously? So it has built a lot of trust among partners, but it has also helped train systems, health systems, and budgets, and in every single country, including the US, our forces have had to step up and support manning vaccination stations and so on, and that takes time and money,” Faller added.