State attorneys in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are calling on Attorney General Reginald Armour to apologise for his statement that DPP Roger Gaspard’s complaint about a staff shortfall at his office was “an unsatisfactory explanation for the under-performance of the DPP”.
The “professional staff of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions”, in an unsigned letter, “vehemently reject(ed) the notion that the Office of the DPP is underperforming”.
In the letter dated March 14, 2023, delivered to the AG’s Secretariat and received at 1.23 p.m. yesterday, the State attorneys were also adamant that they were not prepared to move into the new office space, for which the State has paid to date $45 million, without the implementation of the security recommendations suggested by the Special Branch.
The three-page letter was submitted subsequent to a three-hour meeting which was held between the Attorney General and Gaspard at the Attorney General’s office in Port of Spain.
That meeting, which started at 9 a.m. ended at 11.54 a.m.
The State attorneys were seen leaving the AG’s office on Richmond Street after the letter was delivered.
Gaspard later yesterday described the meeting as “productive”.
The letter suggested that an impasse has developed on the issue of accommodation for the DPP’s office at the Park Court building.
“We understand that a directive has been issued for us to vacate Winsure Building, 24-28 Richmond Street, Port of Spain (which currently houses the office of the DPP), and begin occupation of the pre-designated Park Court Building, No 19-21, corner of Park and Henry Street, Port of Spain, with immediate effect.
“This directive serves as a further blow to our physical and mental well-being as we have been informed by the Director of Public Prosecutions that the Special Branch Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has advised against occupation of that building without implementation of the suggested recommendations,” the letter said.
The State attorneys in the DPP’s office said the Special Branch Unit specialised in the assessment of a range of security threats for executives, including the President.
They said they were also unwilling to occupy the building because of “our own knowledge of the location of that building...where we are likely to be the subject of criminal attacks.
“This is especially so as many of us have already suffered the trauma of perilous encounters with accused persons and their associates and families,” the DPP’s professional staff said.
Disappointed in
AG’s comments
On the issue of the AG’s statements about “under-performance”, the State attorneys of the Office of the DPP “formally expressed their disappointments with these comments”.
“They (the AG’s statements) do not accurately reflect the efforts and commitment of the staff at this Office. These statements present a distorted view of the existing reality and are likely to undermine public confidence in the Office,” the attorneys said.
They elaborated further, saying that a critical examination of some of the systemic issues hampering the performance of the Office of the DPP would reveal the following:
i) There has been a steady increase in the number of murders and other complex matters over which the office of the DPP has conduct
ii) The Office of the DPP is currently operating at less than 50 per cent of its prescribed requirement, with several senior attorneys having recently resigned
iii) The introduction of inter alia case management conferences and bail for persons charged with murder hearings has resulted in the workload of the High Court attorneys sharply increasing, with attorneys being forced to divide their time and efforts between trial courts, bail courts and Masters courts.
iv) There has been an increase in the number of High Court judges, which has necessitated promotion of senior Magistrate Court attorneys to the High Court;
v) This has resulted in an already depleted complement of Magistrates’ Court attorneys, each carrying a case load in excess of 120 matters, and this number continues to grow daily
vi) The introduction of Specialist Courts, such as the Children’s Courts throughout Trinidad and Tobago and the Drug Treatment Courts, place added demands to overburdened members of staff.
The letter said that in order to meet “mounting demands” and despite limited human resources, the staff at the DDP’s office remained committed to the performance of their duties to the highest degree of professionalism, with members of staff regularly working long hours during the week, on weekends and on public holidays.
“This has severely impacted not only our personal and family lives but also our mental and emotional health. Many staff members have also fallen physically ill as a result of the extreme stress under which we operate on a daily basis,” the State attorneys said.
They noted that they met with the Attorney General on July 13, 2022, at the Winsure Building and at that meeting, they highlighted “pertinent issues” affecting the Office of the DPP, with the understanding that these matters would be addressed. The State attorneys referred to a media release issued by the Attorney General after the meeting, in which he said that he “reiterated his commitment to the office of the DPP and assured respect would be maintained”.
The State attorneys recalled that in his media release that the Attorney General emphasised that discussions such as these were the first of many to come, with the objective of giving further support and enhancing available resources.
“The recent statements (of the Attorney General) in the public domain appear to contradict this earlier assurance,” the State attorneys said.
DPP versus AG and PM
The Attorney General, in an article published earlier this month, said the call by the DPP for more staff was “an unsatisfactory explanation for under-performance of the DPP”.
He said further: “Other critical arms of the criminal justice system are also operating below capacity, yet far more effectively. We need to critically examine what are the systemic issues that are hampering the performance of the DPP’s office.”
The DPP recently complained about staff shortages in an interview with i95.5 FM, during which he said if the current situation was not addressed, the criminal justice system would collapse.
He said for the DPP’s office to operate effectively, there was a need for approximately 129 attorneys, but there were only 58 prosecutors.
“The average prosecutor has over 120 files, so in the context of meeting deadlines as outlined by magistrates and judges as they carry out their functions, it is extremely challenging and I have said years ago that if the situation continues, the criminal justice system will collapse,” he said.
He said despite Cabinet approval in 2014 for the hiring of additional attorneys, this decision was yet to be implemented.
One day later, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, addressing a public meeting, disclosed that the State had been paying millions of dollars in rent for new office space for the DPP, which has remained unoccupied for the past three years.
The Prime Minister said the Government acceded to the request for bullet-proof glass.
He said a request was then made for the construction of a wall in front of the bullet-proof glass, but the owner of the building said he did not want any further modifications to his property.
“None of us in this country have all that we need. But you’ve got to make the most of what we have,” he said.
The Prime Minister also said eyewitness testimony was given on LifeSport, and “God alone knows why that testimony is going nowhere”.