Calls for probe into $.5m cheque for UNC defector

THE United National Congress (UNC) is calling on police to immediately investigate whether bribes or other incentives were given to former UNC Youth Arm chair Kaveesh Siewdial or any other person to cross over to the People’s National Movement (PNM).
The party made the call via their Facebook page yesterday, in response to yesterday’s Sunday Express front page expose headlined “$.5 million for UNC defector”.
In the article, businessman Ian Lennard of Lennard’s Hardware and Construction Ltd, in Woodbrook, admitted to issuing Siewdial a cheque for $550,000. It was issued weeks before Siewdial crossed over to the PNM.
Lennard claimed that the Government owed him money and that Siewdial had given him the assurance that he could help with getting him the monies owned, so he made the cheque to Siewdial and gave it to him in hand.
However, Lennard said he then decided to stop the payment and block the cheque.
“I am just trying to get back that cheque from him now because when I issued the cheque I pulled back out the money,” Lennard told the Sunday Express.
According to the Sunday Express report, the cheque was issued to Siewdial on May 5.
Siewdial was officially welcomed into the PNM at a public meeting in San Fernando on May 25.
Siewdial has denied knowledge of the cheque and said he was never offered any money to leave the UNC.
He also denied receiving the cheque, depositing or cashing it, or assuring Lennard that the monies owed to him by the Government would be paid.
While the UNC yesterday called for a police probe into the allegations, former police commissioner and political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith said more details may be required to ascertain if there was indeed a criminal act.
“There is a difference between a criminal act and an unethical one. But it is definitely one or the other. If it is the latter, it is not surprising as it is in tandem with the style of this Government in recent times…,” he said.
“If it is criminal, then absolutely no further action would be taken by the CoP, as her pattern continues to be a degree of virtual excitement to rush investigations involving political opponents, such as the audio message investigation in Tobago. But when there is clear-cut evidence to show that a crime was committed, such as misbehaviour in office by the previous Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman, by withdrawing the CoP merit list without approval by the same PSC, she has refused to do so,” Griffith added.
Weighing in on the issue, political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke said:
“It’s disheartening to witness how money is employed to sway politicians to switch allegiances between political parties. However, the public should take cognizance of the politicians that can be bought and sold during the election season as cattle in the market place. PDP Spartans are not for sale nor purchase.”
Duke said he did not believe there should be a police probe but that “political parties should do their own introspection and house-cleaning”.
Political leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Alexander said police should investigate the matter.
“…but until a Government is elected that is willing to establish a proper internal affairs unit to prosecute the vein of criminal cops that undermine the rule of law, and establish proper anti-corruption laws for the good and law enforcing police officers to enforce we are going nowhere,” he said.
“Lennard admitted to attempting to corruptly purchase his assistance in obtaining money, whether duly owed or otherwise, and should be immediately charged under anti-corruption statues. Law enforcement needs to determine whether Siewdial ever had the cheque in his hand, whether transacted or not, as it goes to intent,” Alexander said.