Calls to cops... but dad still killed

“WITH 600 killings last year and twenty-something homicide detectives, I cannot believe that my father’s murder will be solved.”
These were the words of Vasu Hardeo, the son of murder victim Moonan Hardeo, 65, who was shot and killed during a home invasion in the early hours of December 13.
Moonan, a father of two and grandfather of one, was struck by two bullets to the upper body and died moments later on the floor of his home at Caroni Savannah Road in Chaguanas.
A police report said the armed man wearing dark clothing entered the house and, during a struggle with Moonan’s son, three shots were fired from the intruder’s gun, two of which hit Moonan.
The other grazed his son.
Moonan’s widow, Chandra, was in another room, attempting to dial the cellphone number for the police, when their son came to her and told her that her husband died.
Chandra and her husband celebrated 44 years of marriage last November.
A week before the killing, there were intruders in the yard of the family’s premises on two occasions.
The intruders took two chairs from their front porch and placed them on either side of a galvanised metal fence which separated their home from Sing Da Trading Company Ltd—a Chinese business place.
The next night, theirs and the neighbours’ dogs had barked aggressively, and strange men were seen on the road by her son, Vasu, getting into a vehicle and speeding out of Caroni Savannah Road.
The police never responded, Chandra said, and maybe if they had, her husband would be alive today.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Chandra, 61, and Vasu, 38, said police can do little to stop crimes or solve them.
“Police did not respond until my husband died,” the widow said.
“Imagine the first time the bandits came, we told the police that they moved chairs from our place. The police told us to snap a picture and send it to them, then just move back the chairs. The next night, we saw the men going into a car. We gave them the car number and everything. They never responded. And the next week my husband got killed,” she said.
Vasu said on the second occasion the criminals came, he had called the police, gave them the information about the intruders, and waited for them for hours to respond, but nothing.
“I told the police the car number, that there are five men dressed in black T-shirts in a car, headed to Charlieville. I was hoping that they would block them off and catch them. I was told that they would send someone within minutes. I waited from 2.30 a.m. to 5.30 a.m. and nothing. My dad sat down by the door with me, waiting. I told him to go inside, this is not making sense,” said the son.
She believes that if the police had responded to the two previous reports, the criminals would have known of the police presence and it might have been a deterrent to her husband’s killing.
In the early hours of December 13, a gang of five men seemed to be targeting the business place next door to the Hardeos.
Two of them scaled the wall to the back of their premises.
The Hardeo family heard the dogs barking, and when Vasu went out to the shed at the back of the house, he confronted one of the men.
The intruder had a firearm.
The widow believes that because Moonan raised an alarm when he saw his son struggling with the intruder, he was silenced.
“When my husband started to bawl ‘thief, thief’ that is when they broke the door and came in and shoot. The man told my son, ‘I go kill allyuh tonight.’”
Vasu said he did not see a face, just a silhouette with the flash of the gunfire.
Vasu recalled the confrontation with his father’s killer.
“As soon as I saw the gun, I grabbed the man and started to beat him. I even punched the gun. I had the man in a headlock. My dad came with a cutlass and I shouted out, ‘Chop him.’ He froze, watching me struggling with the bandit. These young characters with a gun were just out here, ready to shoot anything and anybody,” he said.
“I was just thinking to stay alive and protect my home. I was fighting this person in the dark. While I was fighting him, he was trying to kill me. He fired off three shots and that is when I saw a silhouette of the person, not a face, of whom I was fighting with.
“But when my dad got shot, all of the fight I had left me. The person hit me with an elbow in my chest and struggled out of the hold I had on him. It was an hour later that I felt the injury to my chest, as my focus had shifted to my dad. I dropped to my knees next to him and started to do CPR on him.”
Moonan was struck by two bullets that entered his left shoulder and the left side of the chest.
“He said nothing. I did CPR for 11 minutes. And I got no pulse, no breathing. My strength was giving way by then. I ran into the room, saw my mom and told her what happened. I sat down just trying to breathe,” said Vasu.
The police officers and paramedics responded, but Moonan was pronounced dead at the crime scene.
‘They are not
getting around
to my father’s case’
Vasu said he spent one night in the hospital for a flesh wound after he was grazed by a bullet to one of his legs, several blows to his head, and injuries to the tendons in his right hand.
Vasu said even with his injuries and the loss of his father, the police did not come to his house to take his statement.
He had to travel to San Fernando to speak to the police officers.
The widow and son choose fate over faith in the Police Service.
“Fate is a strange thing. The people who did this to my family will get what is coming to them. Whether it is in this life or another. I know the police have a backlog of cases. So, let’s be real. They are not getting around to my father’s case anytime soon. We continue to mourn and make the best of our days,” said the son.
• Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477; or police emergency numbers 555, 999 or 911; or send the information to the TTPS app.