Caribbean Airlines has announced the arrival of the first Boeing 737-8 addition to its jet fleet.
The aircraft touched down at 11:18 p.m. on Wednesday and will be prepared for induction in the coming weeks.
"Stay tuned for take-off in January", CAL said in a news release.
In May 2021, American aircraft manufacturer Boeing has branded one of its Max 8 aircraft with Caribbean Airline’s (CAL) logo.
The image was captured and circulated on social media.
With its contract for 12 Max 8 aircraft from the Chicago-based manufacturer still in effect, CAL told the Sunday Express on May 7 by e-mail:
“Caribbean Airlines notes the circulation of an image of a branded MAX-8 aircraft registered as 9Y-CAL, on various social media platforms. The airline advises that discussions with lessors are on-going, as Caribbean Airlines continues to refine its strategic options with respect to its fleet.”
In its April 18 edition, the Sunday Express reported that CAL opted not to exit its contract with Boeing to take 12 Max 8 aircraft when the opportunity was presented.
When the option to exit was presented, the airline would not have faced any penalties for exercising the option, but the beleaguered carrier opted to maintain it.
Sunday Express sources said CAL was waiting on the necessary approval from local regulators, as the lease does not allow “the lessor to deliver an aircraft which is not certified by the regulator”.
In December 2020, the Max 8 was cleared for flying after 20 months of being grounded by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).
The aircraft is already being flown in the United States and in Canada.
