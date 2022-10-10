Calypso in mourning

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes said yesterday veteran calypsonian Explainer (Winston Henry) will always be remembered.
Henry, 74, died on Friday at Port of Spain General Hospital, after slipping into a diabetic coma.
On the Facebook page of the Office of the President, Weekes said the Hummingbird Medal Gold awardee left behind “a slew of soca songs by which to remember him”, among them his monster hit of 1982 “Lorraine”, from which she quoted.
“On behalf of a grateful nation and on her own behalf, Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes ORTT bids farewell and Godspeed to Explainer on his final flight,” the post stated.
Weekes added, “We’re confident that pan will be jamming upon his arrival.”
Meanwhile, Culture Minister Randall Mitchell joined the national, regional and international community in honouring and celebrating Explainer’s life.
In a news release on Saturday, Mitchell said: “Explainer was more than a calypsonian; he was an extraordinary mentor and teacher with a passion for ensuring that our cultural legacy lives on through the younger generations.
“Explainer was a visionary and has undoubtedly left an indelible footprint on the cultural landscape for others to follow. He will certainly be missed.” Mitchell also said the ministry sympathises with the family, friends and loved ones of Henry during this time of grief.
On July 15, 2019, Weekes had urged parliamentarians to “Stop the ‘kicksing’ in Parliament”, when she delivered the feature address at the 44th Conference of the Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic (CAA) Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA). The Theme was “Globalisation and Nationalism: Quo Vadis - Impacts on Commonwealth Parliaments”.
Referencing various developments which have occurred in TT’s Parliament, Weekes gave a special nudge to local parliamentarians — to the point that she employed Explainer’s 1979 calypso “Kicksin’ in Parliament” to stress concerns.
In 2018, Explainer was awarded the Hummingbird Medal Gold for his contribution to the cultural art form.
Explainer began his calypso career in 1969 and has taken the art form across the world, performing in North and South America, Europe and throughout the Caribbean.
He was last attached to Kaiso House Calypso Tent, at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, and was a member of the TUCO calypso monarch adjudication committee.
Fans expressed shock and sadness at his death. Even seasoned members of the cultural and entertainment fraternities like Mt Lambert based arranger Leston Paul expressed shock. Paul said: “People are calling me from New York. I can’t believe it. It’s surreal. The sad thing is more icons like Explainer and Hazel Brown (gender activist) will go.”
They also said they will miss his wit, sense of humour and down to earth nature. Explainer loved horse racing and dressing smartly.
Yesterday, in a brief interview, his daughter and manager StageAnn Mason, said: “I am feeling empty. I am sad. I remember when Express called him about Blaxx (the late Dexter Stewart). Now people are writing about Explainer’s legacy. But I am putting things together. My phone has been ringing off the hook. People have been calling and expressing solidarity and extending condolences. I miss my daddy,” she said.
Lost a patriot
In a telephone interview, former People’s National Movement (PNM) general secretary Ashton Ford said: “I knew him for a long time when I was a newspaper reporter. I used to cover the calypso tent. I grew to know both he and SuperBlue. I went to England as an attache. He came up about three times as a guest of the Association of British Calypsonians.
“I remember Rondell Donowa was a student. He was an asset in terms of promoting T&T and its culture. I think one time, Poser (Sylvester Lockhart) came up with him once.
“He brought a number of junior calypsonians with him. Twiggy (Ann Marie Parks-Kojo) would organise the trip for them,” added Ford.
Reigning Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons said: “He contributed a lot. ‘Lorraine’ will be evergreen. ‘Ras Mas’ was another one of my favourites. Just yesterday (Friday), I was trying to contact him for my November 20 concert. I wanted him to perform as a surprise guest. Just about 23 minutes after, I got the sad news. It just threw me off.
“Whenever I called to speak to StageAnn, he would say, ‘Young Lyons, keep on going.’ But’s a great blessing to live that long. We don’t know when the Maker will call us home. We don’t know who will leave first. We need to look after our icons. We need to be our brothers’ keepers.”
Calypso icon SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) said: “I am sad. I took it hard. We are good friends. We always talk to each other. We travelled the world together. I spoke to him about two weeks ago. His work was excellent. He was knowledgeable about music. His compositions were excellent.”
New York-based soca artiste Ajala (Keith Sutherland) said: “I can’t believe it. We have lost a patriot.
“He loved to fly the Red, White and Black colours. He was easygoing but brilliant at his craft. He was a fine gentleman and an inspiration to the calypsonians and younger artistes. We will miss seeing him in New York, London and on the Brian Lara Promenade (Port of Spain).”
Former public utilities minister retired Brigadier General Ancil Antoine said: “ I am in shock. He made a great contribution. He put Morvant on the map. I love his classics like ‘Lorraine’ and ‘Not Me and the Monarchy’. I have his songs on my playlist. He will be missed. But we have his impressive body of work.”
TUCO South Zone chairman Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall) said: “He liked light banter. He always had my back. He cared about calypsonians’ advancement. He was a great composer.
“He composed some songs for young people like Rondell Donowa. Since I was a little boy, I would quote him, ‘Kicksin in Parliament’. I want to send condolences to StageAnn, who was taking care of him to the end. He left us a legacy of great songs. I feel a bit sad since I did not see him in person for about two years due to Covid-19.”
Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland said: “I want to extend condolences to the late Theresa Lynch’s family at Lopinot. I also want to extend condolences to Explainer’s family. He was simply an icon. I am saddened at his passing. I loved the song ‘The Tables Turning’. It had a philosophical bent.
“I always remember that song as I go about my daily activities.”
Morvant resident Brian Lara said: “He was my neighbour. I would visit him. I will miss him. I spoke to his daughter (StageAnn). She is in a mess. She was very close to him. She was a loving child to him. He could have lived anywhere in the country. But he chose to live at Coconut Drive, Morvant. He stayed humble and connected to the people. That’s why he will be sorely missed.”