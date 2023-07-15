Camille and Kamla clash

The Government has brought amendments which, among other things, would validate the actions taken by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert when he issued two Exemption Orders allowing the procurement of goods and services for the Judiciary and for the State in respect of visits by foreign dignitaries and heads without bringing the matter for approval by Parliament.
The Public Procurement and Public Disposal of Property (Amendment and Validation) bill is also proposing to amend the Act to allow the procurement of goods and services of up to $1 million to be exempt from the provisions and requirements set out in the Act.
The explanatory note accompanying the amendments, which was sent to MPs yesterday, states that Clause 6 of the Bill “would seek to validate any statutory instruments made and any actions taken under those statutory instruments. The clause would deem the instruments and actions taken to be lawfully and validly made and done to the extent that they would have been lawfully and validly made and done had the instrument complied with the requirements of Section 7 (7). Section 7 (7) of the original Act states: An (Exemption) Order under subsection 5 shall be subject to affirmative resolution of Parliament”.
The amendments propose that Section 63 of the Act be amended to empower the minister to not only act on the advice of the Office of the Procurement Regulator but also in his own discretion.
The clause would include regulations for the procedures for the procurement of goods and services of up to $1 million.
The amendments are also proposing a change in the requirement for Regulations made under Section 63 (1) to be subject to affirmative resolution to now provide that Regulations made under subsection 63 (1) to be subject to negative resolution.
Unlike affirmative resolution where the matter is debated and voted after it is laid, the negative resolution is only debated if a resolution is brought asking that the Exemption Order is revoked and that is when it is debated and voted upon.
In a negative resolution the matter passes into law automatically to reverse it, a motion to annul must be tabled and passed in Parliament within 40 days.
Clause 63 (1) of the parent Act states that the minister may, on the recommendation of the Office (of Procurement Regulator), make regulations to give effect to the provisions of the Act, including regulations with respect to- a) the conduct of challenge proceedings under Part v and b) the addition to, or removal from, an ineligibility list under Section 58.
Yesterday Clerk of the House Jacqui Sampson-Meiguel sent out letters of Members of the House of Representatives indicating that she had been directed by the Deputy Speaker to inform them that “following representations made to him pursuant to Standing Order 13 (1) and 14 of the House of Representatives, he (Deputy Speaker) is satisfied that there is urgent necessity for the House to meet during the Fixed Recess”.
“In this regard, in accordance with Standing Order 13 (3) of the House of Representatives, I am to inform you that there will be an Extraordinary Sitting of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1.30 p.m.,” the Clerk of the House stated.
She added that the business to be transacted at this Extraordinary Sitting is the following Government bill: the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment and Validation) Act. Accompanying the Clerk’s letter to the Members of the House were the Order Paper and the Bill to be debated. Because it is an Extraordinary sitting the Parliament can only deal with the “urgent” item for which it was summoned.
The announcement by the Prime Minister on Thursday night that he had “directed the Leader of the House to recall the Parliament on Wednesday” (July 19) brought an immediate objection from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar, who called a news conference yesterday to state that “any summons on the instruction of Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis is a breach of the law, the Standing Orders and the separation of powers”.
Contacted for comment yesterday, Robinson-Regis said that was precisely the procedure that the Government adopted in the present case.
“So the Opposition Leader is totally incorrect in presuming that I am unfamiliar with the Standing Orders. I followed the Standing Orders to the letter. As usual the Leader of the Opposition has demonstrated that she has no knowledge of the Standing Orders that govern the conduct of the Parliament. The Standing Orders are very clear.
“Standing Order 13(1) states clearly that ‘If at any time when the House stands adjourned pursuant to its own order the Speaker is satisfied that there is urgent necessity for the House to meet on a day earlier than the day to which the House stands adjourned’, he (the Speaker) may... direct the Clerk to summon a meeting of the House for such time and on such day, whether Friday or otherwise, as the Speaker may determine.
If Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s objections stem from the fact that we are in the period of the fixed recess, I invite her to look at SO14, ‘Fixed Recess’ which states quite clearly ‘subject to Standing Order 13 (which deals with Extraordinary sittings) unless there are urgent or extraordinary reasons for so doing, no sitting of the House shall be held from the first week July to the first week September in any year’.
“In keeping with the Standing Orders, in my capacity as Leader of the House I communicated with the Deputy Speaker today requesting that he move the House to sit in accordance with Standing Order 13(1) and 14 of the House of Representatives. The Deputy Speaker was satisfied that there is urgent necessity for the House to meet during the Fixed Recess.
It appears as though Mrs Persad-Bissessar has selective amnesia,” Robinson-Regis said.
“I want to reiterate that under normal circumstances and in accordance with the Standing Orders a sitting of the House is called at the adjournment of the House by the Leader of the House.
“In these circumstances when we are on the fixed recess, the sitting is called by the Leader(of the House) writing to the Speaker giving cogent reasons why there is the need for a sitting. I have done that,” she said.
Robinson-Regis said both the Persad-Bissessar Government and the Rowley Government have held sittings during the fixed recess of Parliament.