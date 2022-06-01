Camille: Child marriage is abuse

Child marriage is abuse.
The People’s National Movement (PNM) Women’s League maintained this stance in a release, signed by its chairperson Camille Robinson-Regis, issued yesterday.
Robinson-Regis said it was unfortunate that the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha has extrapolated from what she said on the political platform about child marriages that she was referring to that organisation.
“I said the Opposition UNC, instead of condemning child marriage, which according to the UN is a form of child abuse, brought two pundits to the Senate to advocate for child marriages. I never mentioned the Maha Sabha,” she said.
Robinson-Regis said her words were, “Mother Kamla, you swore in two pundits in the Senate to protect the abolition of child marriages. We women eh forget that. And you want us to believe that you care about children.”
She said at no juncture did she seek to make a link between the UNC and the Maha Sabha.
“In my opinion, they are both separate entities and only the foolish would intertwine religion with politics. However I firmly believe that child marriage is child abuse, and for that I make no apologies. Kamla Persad-Bissessar was conveniently absent when the vote was taken to abolish child marriages,” Robinson-Regis said.
She said the Registrar General recorded 3,478 child marriages, 98 per cent of them were female, with marriage certificates showing girls as young as 11 and 12 married to men as old as 42 and 56.
Abuse of human rights
Robinson-Regis said the Maha Sabha should be commended for pledging to assist in ending the scourge of child abuse.
“So places like the Shri Jayalakshmi Home mentioned in the Sabga report would no longer hide under the guise of religion. Spaces like the National House for Family Reconciliation should also fall under the watchful eye of the Maha Sabha,” she said.
Robinson-Regis said she was certain that the Maha Sabha would likely be aware that at the UN fourth General Assembly in 2020, it was said that “child, early and forced marriage is an abuse of human rights and a major obstacle to the fulfilment of women’s and girls’ potential”.
She said India in 2006 passed the Child Marriage Act which prohibits the marriage of boys under 21 and girls under 18.
Maha Sabha president general Krishna Rambally, speaking at Indian Arrival Day celebrations on Monday, rejected any suggestion that the long-standing practice of child brides was equivalent to child abuse at State-run institutions.
Saying there was no equivalence, he said it was pure wickedness for people to imply that the SDMS supported child abuse.
“Let it be crystal clear that when a child of early teens was married in the decades and centuries past, such a child was not abused, beaten, molested, starved and humiliated like the child victims in State homes. Our forefathers were not paedophiles. They were not abusers and molesters of children that exist in the State-run children’s homes today,” he said.