Camille: Child marriage is abuse

Camille Robinson-Regis

Camille Robinson-Regis

Child marriage is abuse.

The People’s National Movement (PNM) Women’s League maintained this stance in a release, signed by its chairperson Camille Robinson-Regis, issued yesterday.

Robinson-Regis said it was unfortunate that the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha has extrapolated from what she said on the political platform about child marriages that she was referring to that organisation.

“I said the Opposition UNC, instead of condemning child marriage, which according to the UN is a form of child abuse, brought two pundits to the Senate to advocate for child marriages. I never mentioned the Maha Sabha,” she said.

Robinson-Regis said her words were, “Mother Kamla, you swore in two pundits in the Senate to protect the abolition of child marria­ges. We women eh forget that. And you want us to believe that you care about children.”

She said at no juncture did she seek to make a link between the UNC and the Maha Sabha.

“In my opinion, they are both separate entities and only the foolish would intertwine religion with politics. However I firmly believe that child marriage is child abuse, and for that I make no apologies. Kamla Persad-Bissessar was conveniently absent when the vote was taken to abolish child mar­riages,” Robinson-­Regis said.

She said the Registrar General recorded 3,478 child marriages, 98 per cent of them were female, with marriage certificates showing girls as young as 11 and 12 married to men as old as 42 and 56.

Abuse of human rights

Robinson-Regis said the Maha Sabha should be commended for pledging to assist in ending the scourge of child abuse.

“So places like the Shri Jaya­lakshmi Home mentioned in the Sabga report would no longer hide under the guise of religion. Spaces like the National House for Family Reconciliation should also fall under the watchful eye of the Maha Sabha,” she said.

Robinson-Regis said she was certain that the Maha Sabha would likely be aware that at the UN fourth General Assembly in 2020, it was said that “child, early and forced marriage is an abuse of human rights and a major obstacle to the fulfilment of women’s and girls’ potential”.

She said India in 2006 passed the Child Marriage Act which prohibits the marriage of boys under 21 and girls under 18.

Maha Sabha president general Krishna Rambally, speaking at Indi­an Arrival Day celebrations on Monday, rejected any suggestion that the long-standing practice of child brides was equivalent to child abuse at State-run institutions.

Saying there was no equivalence, he said it was pure wickedness for people to imply that the SDMS supported child abuse.

“Let it be crystal clear that when a child of early teens was married in the decades and centuries past, such a child was not abused, beaten, molested, starved and humiliated like the child victims in State homes. Our forefathers were not paedophiles. They were not abu­sers and molesters of children that exist in the State-run children’s homes today,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BLOCKED

BLOCKED

The Communications Workers Union (CWU), representing 376 of 468 retrenched employees of Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), last night convinced the Industrial Court to have them retain all their terms and conditions of employment before the issuance of the retrenchment letters.

Burglars dig tunnel to access, rob bank

Burglars dig tunnel to access, rob bank

OVER the long holiday weekend bandits broke into Republic Bank at Southern Main Road, Couva, located obliquely opposite the Couva Police Station.

Police were contacted by bank officials shortly before 8 a.m. yesterday and informed that there was a hole in the wall at the back of the building housing the bank, and a hole beneath a building on the compound.

Camille: Child marriage is abuse

Camille: Child marriage is abuse

The People’s National Movement (PNM) Women’s League maintained this stance in a release, signed by its chairperson Camille Robinson-Regis, issued yesterday.

Robinson-Regis said it was unfortunate that the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha has extrapolated from what she said on the political platform about child marriages that she was referring to that organisation.

Two killed in Arima

Two killed in Arima

TWO men were shot dead at Temple Street, Arima, on Monday night by a group of men disguised in police operational wear.

Police said around 11.15 p.m., Myron Beckles, 26, of Temple Street, Arima, and Kylon Lewis, 27, of Arima Old Road, Arima, were liming with a group of people in the area when a black Nissan X-Trail drove into the area.

The limers thought nothing as the heavily-tinted SUV drove past them, police said.

Venezuelan mom abducted

Venezuelan mom abducted

A VENEZUELAN mother of two who has been living in Trinidad for over a year was abducted from her Wallerfield home early yesterday morning.

Police said around 2.15 a.m. Maryeisy Carolina Barrios Baldallo, 22, and her relatives, Alex Rodriguez, 35, and Levisa Garcia, 49, were at their home located off Demerara Road, Wallerfield, when five men arrived in a black coloured SUV.

Recommended for you