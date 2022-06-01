Camille: Child marriage is abuse

TWO men were shot dead at Temple Street, Arima, on Monday night by a group of men disguised in police operational wear.

Police said around 11.15 p.m., Myron Beckles, 26, of Temple Street, Arima, and Kylon Lewis, 27, of Arima Old Road, Arima, were liming with a group of people in the area when a black Nissan X-Trail drove into the area.

The limers thought nothing as the heavily-tinted SUV drove past them, police said.