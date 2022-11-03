HOUSING Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has defended a contentious housing development proposed by the Government for Todd Street, San Fernando, stating that the process has been lawful.
In her first response on the issue at the People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Longdenville on Tuesday night, Robinson-Regis said she had seen Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar “beating up” and promising to get lawyers to stop the project but asked whether people in San Fernando should not get housing.
She dismissed the Opposition’s “voter padding” claims and asked whether building houses in areas such as Princes Town, Chaguanas and the East-West Corridor was not also considered voter padding.
A slew of ministers attended the meetign, among them Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi and Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.
Robinson-Regis announced a series of upcoming housing projects and said the Government will continue to work to provide affordable housing around the country.
She said the ten-hectare parcel of land at Todd Street was allocated for urban development and was identified as a site for the Ministry of Education.
The site was not permitted for residential use, “however, any further request must be accompanied by correspondence from the Ministry of Education, indicating no objection to a change of use of a portion from school to residential”, she said.
Robinson-Regis said the latter part of the regulations from the Town and Country Planning Division was “confusing” but the PNM had been “law-abiding” as a Government.
She said the HDC wrote to the Ministry of Education on March 8, 2022 and in response on March 23, the Education Minister indicated that there was no objection to one hectare of land being used for residential development.
“The HDC is not crazy,” Robinson-Regis said.
Robinson-Regis said “not one blade of grass” had been moved at the site and on May 6, 2022, the HDC submitted an application for outline planning permission to the T&C Planning Division.
That application is pending and the HDC has also applied for permission for other forms of preparation, including geological surveys, she said.
“So, when they tell you they are getting their lawyers, we’re only at the outline planning approval stage,” Robinson-Regis said.
She added, “Once the people of Trinidad and Tobago need affordable housing, we’ll construct in every part of T&T. We won’t be deterred, we’ll do what’s right.”
She said Persad-Bissessar felt the Government was going “willy-nilly” and added, “We are not like you. We follow the law. When anybody knocking on Dr Rowley’s door, it’s not the police.”
She said “we’ll keep you updated on how this progresses”, regarding the application for outline planning approval.
The Arouca/Maloney MP had earlier called Trinidad and Tobago “a country of paradoxes”, saying the PNM was held to a different standard and could not “mess up”.
She said the United National Congress (UNC) could “cry racism” but the PNM “cannot call a spade a spade”.
A group led by Pundit Rudranath Maharaj has called on the Prime Minister to rescind a Cabinet decision approving the development of a public housing project at the site.