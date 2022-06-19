Camille: Nothing to apologise for

“Apologise for what? Since when calling someone by their entire legal name is an offence?”
Housing Minister and chairperson of the People’s National Movement Women’s League Camille Robinson-Regis is adamant she won’t apologise for repeatedly calling out Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s full name—“Kamla Susheila Persad-Bissessar”—at a PNM meeting last month at which her audience laughed derisively.
There have been several calls from citizens for both leaders to apologise for their name-calling spat. Both have refused.
In a spontaneous interview last week Saturday at a gas station, where she was waiting to fuel up her car, Robinson-Regis asked why would Persad-Bissessar take comfort in her statement that she had received her name from a slave master.
“Could it be the same reason she referenced the Prime Minister as being an ‘Oreo’ and a ‘black man’ on her political platforms?” she asked. “Or, could it be that her continuous attempts to malign, disrespect, demonise and label the PM and his deceased father as rapists and paedophiles, are to score nasty political points?
“Did I mispronounce her middle name? I referenced her full name to emphasise the importance and seriousness of the questions being asked.
“What did you do about the 1997 Sabga task force report into allegations of rampant sexual abuse at both State- and privately-run children’s homes?
“I called out the Opposition Leader by her entire legal name to emphasise her deceptiveness, dishonesty, and constant attacks against the Prime Minister. That was the context used when calling out her entire name. To criticise.
“So, team UNC could spin this however they want, they cannot escape the facts that they did nothing with that 1997 Sabga report and continue their lies about this party (PNM),” Robinson-Regis said.
Robinson-Regis went on to say the PNM and its members have no issue apologising when they have offended, citing the PM’s public apology to the Hindu community following a skit in which a performer portrayed a woman in a yellow sari at a family day in Chaguanas.
“The PM also publicly criticised Hilton Sandy for comments made in 2013 over his Calcutta ship remarks. Yet, the UNC and, by extension, Persad-Bissessar have never apologised for their misleading, defaming and racially charged statements,” Robinson-Regis said.
During the height of the 2013 Tobago House of Assembly elections, Sandy, during a political meeting, told supporters, “There is a ship at Calcutta waiting to sail to Tobago, they are waiting to get the results of this election...”
Continued lies not addressed
Touching on comments made by then-children’s homes task force chairman Robert Sabga of a paedophile ring operating involving PNM officials being responsible for the 1998 murder of Akiel Chambers, Robinson-Regis said such attributions are inaccurate and, rather than apologise, both Persad-Bissessar and Sabga continue to propagate and spread such falsehoods.
“If memory serves me correctly, it was this newspaper (Express) that exposed the lies told by Sabga and the Opposition Leader on this matter,” Robinson-Regis said.
She was referring to an article dated May 22 which contradicted statements by Sabga that swabs of human sperm taken from the body of buggered 11-year-old Chambers identified two persons associated with the PNM were responsible for his abuse and death.
The Sunday Express article had quoted director of the Police Complaints Authority David West, based on the police investigation, that the swabs taken were never tested and matched against anyone’s deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). Therefore, the identities of those responsible for Chambers’ death were never known.
In fact, the samples were destroyed after two years, in keeping with protocol.
Feigning victimhood status
Robinson-Regis said Persad-Bissessar and, by extension, the UNC has had a years-long fixation with Rowley and other members of the PNM, which often raises its head around election time and when important issues arise for which the Opposition Leader cannot account.
“As part of her continued attempts to sully the PM, sometime in July 2015, there were banners throughout the Oropouche East constituency calling on residents to ‘Hide their children from Rowley’,” she said.
She said the PNM is well aware of Persad-Bissessar’s modus operandi through the use of DARVO, the acronym for Deny, Attack and Reverse Victim and Offender. It describes the response of a guilty person when they have been accused of bad behaviour.
But, according to Robinson-Regis, the fixation and labelling of the PM has intensified by becoming more personal and guttural under Persad-Bissessar’s leadership.
Persad-Bissessar “consciously and intentionally uses race to deflect. When that conversation doesn’t seem to be working in Persad-Bissessar’s favour, she resorts to victim status, unsubstantiated attacks and the race card,” Robinson-Regis said.
The pain of slavery
On the issue of having a “slave master’s name”, Robinson-Regis said: “It took grit, courage and determination to survive such evil (slavery) and despite our history we have survived and thrived. Kamla’s utterances will not diminish that.
“My great-grandfather was Boncombe Billy, who was eight when slavery ended. He changed his name to Caesar Williams. Imagine that an enslaved person who chose his own name and Persad-Bissessar glibly assumed my name came from a slave master.
“My grandfather was the first local headmaster in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and he was also a land owner. All of his children went to university in the UK, one of my uncles was the Governor General of SVG; my great-grandmother, great aunts and aunt were landowners and business women; my father was an accountant who studied at the London School of Economics and was the financial comptroller of T&TEC. All of my brothers and sisters had secondary and tertiary education, one of my brothers is a graduate of the University of Cambridge, another is an actuary, and I could go on.
“We have Carib and Scottish ancestry. Should I be made to feel ashamed of that also? I know my ancestry. Thankfully, I do not need a skewed history lesson from the Opposition Leader. I know who I am, and I am proud, middle name and all.”
Robinson-Regis said it took nine days for the Opposition Leader to respond and, rather than address the questions of her inability and that of her Cabinet colleagues to act on the 1997 Sabga report, she opted for a “slave master” response, while at the same time feigning outrage over the use of her middle name.
“This entire debacle has nothing to do with Persad-Bissessar’s middle name, but more of a deflection and side-stepping issues of national importance regarding that 1997 Sabga report.
“Imagine the shock of reading Manohar Ramsaran say the report was never handed over to the police because it was based on allegations and Persad-Bissessar sat by, saying nothing, did nothing, and was complicit in allowing the abuse to continue at these homes. All these issues were raised on the platform and your main takeaway and concern was that I used your entire legal name?” Robinson-Regis asked.
Notwithstanding this, Robinson-Regis said Persad-Bissessar saw it fit to fight the mention of her name and “went as far as to invoke race and slavery as a slur. Nobody ever asked her to denounce her ancestry or be ashamed of her name. It is she who invoked that line”.
Recounting the number of times the entire names of serving politicians have been calle,d such as Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, Patrick Augustus Mervyn Manning, Dr Eric Eustace Williams, George Michael Chambers, Arthur Napoleon Raymond Robinson and Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, to name a few, Robinson-Regis said the Opposition Leader is grasping at straws.